Former Giants $40 Million Talent May Join Minnesota Vikings Before Week 6

This offseason, the New York Giants brought in a number of veteran wide receivers to bolster their roster as superstar receiver Malik Nabers was still recovering from a torn ACL.

Those veterans included players with high pedigree such as Odell Beckham Jr. and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Both Smith-Schuster and Beckham Jr. have Pro Bowl pedigree, but were both likely far removed from the prime of their careers. Both receivers had their careers derailed by injuries, but both of them appear to still be searching for a team they can contribute to.

Odell Beckham Jr. hopes that that team is the Minnesota Vikings, after he joined their practice squad following his release from the Giants. While Beckham Jr. surprisingly made New York’s 53-man roster, he was only on the team for three weeks and did not register a catch before being released.

Meanwhile, Smith-Schuster’s stint with the Giants lasted even less, as he was released during August as the veteran was dealing with an injury. Now, Smith-Schuster may potentially join Beckham Jr. with the Vikings.

Former New York Giants Wide Receiver Works Out For Minnesota Vikings

The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero posted on X: “The Vikings worked out veteran WR JuJu Smith-Schuster today.”

Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith wrote: “The 29-year-old Smith-Schuster signed with the Giants in June and was cut by them in August.

The Vikings recently brought in another veteran wide receiver who was cut by the Giants, Odell Beckham Jr., and they’re continuing to look for veteran depth at the position.

Smith-Schuster was originally a 2017 second-round pick of the Steelers. He has also played for the Patriots and had two stints with the Chiefs.”

Former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was elevated from Minnesota’s practice squad to the active roster before Week 5, but was ultimately listed as an inactive. He can be elevated two more times before the Vikings have to sign him to their active roster or release him. It is probably not a good sign for Beckham Jr. that Minnesota is still searching for wide receiver help after signing him.

Smith-Schuster played for the Chiefs in 2025, where he totaled 345 receiving yards on 33 receptions. The wide receiver has not surpassed 1,000 receiving yards since his Pro Bowl season in 2018, when he totaled 1,428 receiving yards. Smith-Schuster has totaled over $40 million in career earnings, according to Spotrac.

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Brief Giants Tenure

At the time of his signing this offseason, Giants on SI’s Gene Clemons named him a potential Swiss army knife for New York’s offense. Clemons wrote: “At 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, he has a unique frame that can operate on the outside as an X-receiver and be a team’s possession guy, offering the sneaky ability to get behind the third level.

He can block and serve as a perimeter wall against screens and outside runs. In the slot, he has enough quickness to get in and out of breaks and make life difficult on safeties and linebackers. He also has enough physicality to take hits if he has to catch the ball in traffic.”

Unfortunately, a knee injury suffered by Smith-Schuster derailed his first offseason with the Giants and eventually led to his release. With the promising play of rookie Malachi Fields and Malik Nabers returning for the regular season opener, Smith-Schuster was deemed expendable for New York.