5-Time Pro Bowler Pushes for Giants to Add 5,000-Yard QB in Blockbuster Trade

At 3-1-1, the New York Giants are the current leaders of the NFC East. That may have come as a surprise considering the Giants lost starting quarterback Jaxson Dart to a season-ending injury in Week 2.

Jameis Winston has been inserted into the starting lineup, and despite coming off his best performance of the season, has still been an overall mixed bag since taking over for Dart. While the Giants did add former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy in a trade after Dart’s injury, there currently appears to be no plan of moving McCarthy into the starting lineup.

As a result, one recently retired former five-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman believes the Giants should make a blockbuster trade and acquire current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Former Pro Bowl Player Suggests New York Giants Trade for Justin Herbert

Former New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead suggested the New York Giants acquire Justin Herbert in a trade, saying, “If you’re the Giants GM, do you put together a package to trade for Justin Herbert right now?”

He prefaced this question by discussing the Giants’ current situation.. Armstead said, “The Philadelphia Eagles’ offense is depleted. I don’t think they’ll generate enough points to compete and go to the playoffs. The Cowboys had a prime opportunity for them, with Lane Johnson retiring and the Eagles going through what they’re going through. But then they go out there and get beat by Jalon Daniels. They’re done too.”

Armstead stated that the potential price for New York would be two first-round picks plus Jaxson Dart.

Regarding Armstead’s hypothetical trade, Giants Wire’s Dan Benton wrote: “The Giants sit at 3-1-1 after Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury involving his meniscus, MCL, and PCL. Veteran Jameis Winston has stepped in and kept the offense functional, completing 57.6 percent of his passes for 805 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions across four appearances.

Winston already knows the system and has produced results without disrupting team chemistry.

Herbert, by contrast, is enduring a clear down year for an 0-5 Chargers team, posting 937 yards, five touchdowns, seven interceptions, a 6.6 yards-per-attempt average and a league-worst 26.6 QBR among qualified passers. That overlooks the cost. Sacrificing Dart, a young quarterback the organization has invested in, plus multiple high draft picks would strip the Giants of valuable assets.”

Potential Justin Herbert Trade

A midseason trade for a two-time Pro Bowl quarterback, who should be entering the prime of his football career at 28 years old, would be among the biggest trades in NFL history. While Herbert has struggled mightily this season, he was the second-youngest quarterback in NFL history to throw for over 5,000 passing yards in a season.

Even if the Giants were to entertain the idea of moving on from Dart and draft capital, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Los Angeles Chargers had not made Herbert available for trade.

Additionally, Herbert is currently coached by New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh’s brother, Jim, which would likely complicate any potential trade.