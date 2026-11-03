Giants’ Maxx Crosby Pursuit Takes Sudden Turn After New Report

With the NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching, the New York Giants have made it clear that they are interested in adding talent.

Giants head coach John Harbaugh demonstrated that when he called the Tennessee Titans’ owner to inquire about the availability of star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons in a trade. While Simmons ultimately went to the Bears, Harbaugh’s interest proves that the team is not against the idea of pulling off a blockbuster trade.

Unfortunately, another potential target for the New York Giants who would have significantly elevated their defense is reportedly unavailable for a trade.

New York Giants Get New Trade Report on Maxx Crosby

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Las Vegas Raiders are not planning on trading superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

Schefter wrote: “Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby does not appear to be going anywhere, league sources told ESPN.

Unlike last year, when Crosby openly wondered about his future in Las Vegas, this year he doesn’t want to go anywhere and the Raiders currently have no plans to trade him, according to league sources.”

Prior to the season, the Raiders agreed to trade Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks; however, Crosby failed his physical with the Ravens, which nullified the trade.

Crosby had been a hypothetical target for the New York Giants, as Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr pitched the idea of New York targeting the Pro Bowl edge defender. At the time, Orr wrote: “Crosby could wind down his career as a megastar in the sport’s biggest market for a team that has favorable odds to win the NFC East.”

Meanwhile, Giants Wire’s Tyler Henry wrote of New York potentially pursuing Crosby: “An addition like Crosby would completely change the way the Giants’ defense looks, and pairing him with Abdul Carter would make for one of the top pass rushes in the entire league. Crosby would take an already good defense to a whole new level with the talent he brings to the table.”

Other Targets for the New York Giants

Whether the Giants had interest in Maxx Crosby this season remains unknown. Aside from Simmons, the Giants have also lost out on another trade target as the team reportedly was interested in acquiring Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne. Payne suffered a season-ending injury with the Commanders, ending New York’s pursuit of the defender.

Giants Wire’s Dan Benton wrote: “Payne, a 29-year-old former first-round pick in the final year of his contract, fractured his foot during Friday’s practice. The Jones fracture requires surgery and will sideline him for the remainder of the season, ending any possibility of a midseason trade.

The Commanders, sitting at 2-4-1, had been linked to moving Payne ahead of the November 10 deadline, with ESPN previously assigning a 25 percent chance and listing the Giants among potential fits.”

Regarding New York’s trade deadline plans, Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina wrote: “There’s no telling at this point if the Giants’ aggressiveness in searching for roster upgrades will pay off, but Harbaugh said the plan is to stay proactive.

But that comes with a caveat: The goal is not only to find good players but to find players who fit what the Giants have been building under Harbaugh.”