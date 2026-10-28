Giants GM Joe Schoen Sends Murky Message on Possible QB Competition

On Sunday, New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy made his first start of the season and led the team to a 27-21 overtime victory.

McCarthy went 20-for-28 with 252 passing yards in the win. The game marked McCarthy’s second impressive outing with the Giants, as the former first-round pick also had a strong performance in Week 6, when he replaced veteran Jameis Winston in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints.

If McCarthy’s performances stay at this level, he appears poised to be New York’s starter for the immediate future; however, the situation may become complicated in 2027 as Jaxson Dart returns following his knee injury.

Now, general manager Joe Schoen has shared a message regarding the team’s quarterback position.

New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen Sends Murky Message on Quarterback Position

During the New York Giants bye week, general manager Joe Schoen was asked how he views the future of the quarterback position in New York with J.J. McCarthy, Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston all under contract.

Schoen replied, “It’s a really good room, I would say. It’s probably one of the stronger ones in the league.

Unfortunately, (Quarterback) Jaxson (Dart) won’t be back this year. And then to have, you know, the two young guys with Jaxson and J.J., both talented players, it’s a good position to be in. It’s a good position to be in. And hopefully J.J. and Jameis can stay healthy throughout the rest of this year. And J.J. can continue to play at a high level. He did a really good job on Sunday. I was impressed with how he played.”

Entering this season, Jaxson Dart was viewed as the franchise quarterback after being drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. While Dart has impressed, he’s had trouble staying healthy.

Schoen neither reiterated that Dart was the franchise quarterback nor stated that Dart would be the team’s starting quarterback in 2027.

General Manager Comments on New York Giants Quarterback J.J. McCarthy

Meanwhile, regarding McCarthy and the decision to acquire him via trade after Dart went down with a season-ending injury, Schoen said, “He’s young. He’s got a live arm. He’s athletic. He’s played good ball. He’s got a winning record as a starter. And we didn’t have to put up a case for any buy-in. It was buy-in right away from the staff. So that’s just another good example of the collaboration with the staff, the way the personnel staff and the coaching staff are operating together. And I called Minnesota with Nolan Teasley there. And we were able to agree on the compensation. And it worked out.”

McCarthy’s strong performances may complicate New York’s quarterback situation in 2027. For now, the team is atop the NFC East despite starting three different quarterbacks this season, which speaks to the quality of the quarterback room.

After five quarters, J.J. McCarthy appears poised to at the very least challenge Jaxson Dart for the role as the team’s starter in 2027.