Giants Get New Update on Jonathan Taylor Before Week 9

On Sunday, the 4-2-1 New York Giants will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Before Sunday’s game, the Giants could still make a blockbuster move and add Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor has become the prized possession of the trade deadline as the Colts have begun to move off a large number of players on their roster. However, the star running back remains under contract with Indianapolis, and despite reported interest from the Giants and several other teams, no deal has been agreed upon.

At this moment, a move appears uncertain. In some cases when a player is bound to be traded, like the Arizona Cardinals trading Marvin Harrison Jr. earlier this year, the team opts to have them sit out their game that week in order to avoid an injury that would nullify the potential trade.

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, the Indianapolis Colts have announced a decision on running back Jonathan Taylor.

New York Giants Get New Information on Potential Jonathan Taylor Trade

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen was asked why the team has continued playing running back Jonathan Taylor despite the trade speculation. Steichen replied, “I think there’s a lot of stuff out there right now. He’s on our football team, and he’s excited for this opportunity to go play. He wants to go win this game.”

Additionally, ESPN’s Dan Graziano confirmed that the Colts have maintained their stance that they don’t need to move the running back.

Graziano wrote: “The Colts are still asking for a lot for RB Jonathan Taylor and taking the stance that they don’t need to move him. Unlike the recently traded Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, Taylor is not in the final year of his contract. He’s 27 years old and could absolutely be a part of Indy’s future if someone doesn’t give the Colts the draft capital they’re seeking. I do get the sense, though, that enough teams are interested in Taylor that it’s too soon for the Colts to think about lowering their demands.”

Despite this, Graziano included a favorable Giants prediction, as he added: “I would guess he gets traded, and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if it was the Giants who made that move.”

Difficulties in a Potential Trade

While the New York Giants appear to be heavily interested in landing the Pro Bowl running back, one insider revealed a possible complication for New York.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz said, “The difficult part, teams have told me, is that the Giants don’t have a 4th- or 5th-round pick in 2027.”

Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina added: “Because Big Blue lacks fourth- and fifth-round picks in 2027 after using them in other trades, their efforts to make a deal have reportedly been complicated, as those picks are believed to be essential to making any sort of deal for Taylor.

In addition to a running back, the Giants are thought to be looking for a defensive tackle to add to their defensive line.”

The Giants have until Nov. 10 to agree to any potential trade.