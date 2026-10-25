NFL Delivers Costly Discipline Over New York Giants Game

In Week 6, the New York Giants lost 34-27 against the New Orleans Saints as they fell to 3-2-1.

While the New York Giants are focusing on their Week 7 opponent, the Houston Texans, there are still ramifications from New York’s Week 6 contest.

Prior to Sunday’s NFL action, the league announced fines for infractions committed by players during Week 6. One Giants player was fined for an illegal blindside block, which proved costly for New York as it resulted in a good punt return being negated by a penalty.

Additionally, two Saints players were fined for their actions against the Giants during the game.

New Orleans Saints Players Punished for Actions During New York Giants Game

Every year, the NFL and NFL Players Association agree on a set of game-related rules violations that may result in accountability measures. According to the NFL, the purpose of this is “to protect players from unnecessary risk and preserve competitive balance and game integrity.”

The NFL announced that it had fined New Orleans Saints players Chase Young and Christen Miller for committing a “violent gesture.” Miller was fined $11,915, while Young was fined $14,926.

Both offenses occurred after Giants quarterback Jameis Winston was sacked by Chase Young and Carl Granderson.

Young and Miller could choose to appeal. If they were to appeal, their case would be “heard by appeals officers and former NFL players, Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster or Jordy Nelson, who are jointly appointed and paid by the NFL/NFLPA. The decisions made are final and binding.”

New York Giants vs. Houston Texans Prediction

Ahead of New York’s matchup against the 2-4 Houston Texans, NFL.com’s Brooke Cersosimo predicted Houston would win 25-19.

Cersosimo wrote: “Roughly one month after being traded to New York, J.J. McCarthy will make his first start for the NFC East-leading Giants after giving them a fighting chance when Jameis Winston was benched last week. This week presents a tricky matchup for a third-stringer who’s been far too inaccurate and struggled with turnovers in his young career. The run game is a concern, with the Giants shuffling through subpar backs and their one productive player failing too often to protect the ball.

The G-Men appear in survival mode, while the Texans have rounded into form over the last two weeks after posting 21 points per game and allowing 27.3 PPG in Weeks 1-4 (all losses). In their back-to-back wins, Houston has recorded 30 points per game and given up 17 PPG.

The defense is looking more like yesteryear’s vaunted unit following DeMeco Ryans’ decision to take the play-calling reins, and C.J. Stroud is playing the best ball of his career — particularly when Nico Collins is on the field — mostly avoiding turnovers (he threw his first INT of the season last week) and playing well under pressure. Plus, it’s only a matter of time before he and new (and old) teammate Marvin Harrison Jr. produce some big plays. Stroud and Co. are playing well enough to overcome a banged-up rushing attack that’s averaging just 84.8 rush yards per game. Houston returns home and notches a third straight victory.”