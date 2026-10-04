Odell Beckham Jr. Takes Shot at Giants After Release

On Sunday, the New York Giants improved to 3-1 with a Week 4 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was not on the team’s roster as he was released days after the team’s Week 3 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

While the wide receiver had a very successful first tenure with the New York Giants, Beckham Jr. did not register a reception in his three games this season with the Giants. Beckham Jr., who signed this offseason on a one-year contract, was targeted only once this season and is currently a free agent.

Now, Beckham Jr. has shared his displeasure with the Giants organization after his release.

Odell Beckham Jr. Shares True Feelings After New York Giants Release

Former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. commented on an Instagram video which stated that the Giants used Beckham Jr. for money.

Beckham Jr. replied, “Im super smart !!!! But I didn’t see this one my brotha! They got me!!! They won on top of the money u talkin bout I made tnem I came in HUMBLY took vet min then EARNED my spot n didn’t say nothing bout no $$$ which I kno make for everybody 🤑🤑… Ima tell u this ima grown man and this (expletive) didn’t hurt me but it did when they cut me like that cause part of me is like I shoulda known better.”

Beckham Jr. added, “Now let me tellllll u the realllll deal truth what hurt my heart to the core is comin home and seeing my son and how happy he was with no idea of what happened and talkin bout my job n jersey number 13 broke me tf down.. funny thing about that is he said he likes 3 better n I find that very interesting .. but again there was no real pain till u get home and ur son gives u that hug like idc what happened daddy ur the best and I love u… nothing better than tht.. but yea idk why they even gave me the run along I coulda really been playing this year somewhere and making a impact and I mean that from a person whose humbled by God and life, so all im doin is gettin ready for whatever God has for me and spreading luv n meantime.”

Beckham Jr.’s Impact

Unfortunately, Beckham Jr.’s reunion with the New York Giants came to an end without any real on-field positives.

Despite this, the wide receiver may have made a significant impact on the 2026 New York Giants.

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones noted that Beckham Jr. had a positive impact on wide receiver Malik Nabers. Jones wrote: “He (Malik Nabers) had ACL and meniscus surgery less than a year ago and has been battling back since. Beckham has been there for Nabers every step of the way, a team source tells me. The fellow LSU Tiger has been huge for Nabers’ confidence as he returned to action, drawing from Beckham’s own experiences after he tore his ACL twice in his career.”

During Sunday’s Week 4 win against the Arizona Cardinals, Malik Nabers finished with six receptions for 112 receiving yards. It marked his first 100-yard game since suffering a torn ACL in 2025.