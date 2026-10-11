Odell Beckham Jr. Takes Shot at Giants Before Vikings Debut

On Sunday, the New York Giants will take on their NFC East division rival, the Washington Commanders, at Northwest Stadium.

Meanwhile, former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will likely make his debut for the Minnesota Vikings as they take on the New Orleans Saints.

With the Vikings dealing with injuries at the wide receiver position, Minnesota announced they had elevated Beckham Jr. from the practice squad ahead of the team’s Week 5 game despite Beckham Jr. only recently signing with the Vikings.

After signing with the Vikings, Beckham Jr. appeared to take a subtle shot at the New York Giants and head coach John Harbaugh, as the wide receiver’s brief reunion with the Giants did not end well.

Odell Beckham Jr. Appears to Take a Shot at New York Giants Before Vikings Debut

During his first press conference as a member of the Minnesota Vikings, former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said, “It seemed as if he wanted me to be here. It always feels better when you’re doing it for somebody where it feels like their heart is there for it.”

Odell Beckham Jr said #Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell called him as soon as he was released by the #Giants: “It seemed as if he wanted me to be here. It always feels better when you’re doing it for somebody where it feels like their heart is there for it.” pic.twitter.com/Y1g8fQYaSr https://t.co/wfWMSG6t3g — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 7, 2026

Beckham Jr. expressed his displeasure after being released by the Giants, as he appeared to agree with a video that expressed his return to New York as a publicity stunt, which caught him off guard.

Additionally, after the Giants released the wide receiver, head coach John Harbaugh said, “It wasn’t working for us. We didn’t think it would make us better or we’d have had him on the field. That’s really the end of the conversation. That’s it.”

Harbaugh added, “I hope he lands somewhere. He’s a great friend. I love the guy. I hope he lands somewhere, gets a shot. I think he’s determined to. It’ll probably be a better situation for him. It just wasn’t working here and that’s all that needs to be said.”

Despite Harbaugh maintaining that Beckham Jr. is a great friend, their relationship may have deteriorated following Beckham Jr.’s comments after signing with the Vikings.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Week 5 Status

While the Vikings elevated Beckham Jr. for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, that does not necessarily mean the former Giants wide receiver will make his Minnesota debut.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert wrote: “The Minnesota Vikings have elevated receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from their practice squad for Sunday’s game at the New Orleans Saints, a source said Saturday.

The team has not yet decided whether Beckham will be active and in uniform, however. Coach Kevin O’Connell said Friday that if Beckham were elevated, his game status would likely depend on the health of receivers Justin Jefferson (ankle) and Jordan Addison. A source reiterated Saturday that remains the case. The Vikings also elevated receiver Jeshaun Jones from their practice squad.”

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell expressed confidence in Beckham Jr. being able to play despite signing with the team a couple of days ago. O’Connell told reporters, “I’ve seen him do it before. The good thing about our system is we’ve got some mechanisms that either he can quickly learn and know those are absolutes if we need to go that route in the game, if he were to be elevated.”