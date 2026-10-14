Giants Part Ways With 6-foot-5, 300-Pound Defensive Lineman

The New York Giants keep making moves as they try to maintain sole possession of first place in the NFC East, with the NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching on November 10.

“Giants sign Josh Gesky to practice, released C.J. Ravenell,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

The Giants are 3-1-1 headed into a Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints and coming off the most talked-about game of Week 5 in the NFL — a 27-27 tie with the Washington Commanders in which the Giants were thankful to escape without a loss as Washington ran out the clock instead of attempting what would have been a game-winning 41-yard field goal.

Giants Claimed C.J. Ravenell Off Waivers in July

The Giants claimed Ravenell off waivers on July 8 after the Tennessee Titans released him. Ravenell, 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, played 15 games for the Tennessee Titans in 2025, with 1 start, for current Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

The Giants created a massive void on their interior defensive line when they traded Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals for a 2026 1st-round pick — a pick they used on plug-and-play starter offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa.

“Titans waived DL C.J. Ravenell off injured reserve on Monday,” Giants reporter Art Stapleton wrote on his official X account on July 7. “He played in 15 games last season for DC Dennard Wilson in Tennessee after he was claimed off waivers in Sept from … the Ravens. Giants make sense as a potential add to the room given his versatility up front.”

Ravenell Made Leap to NFL From NCAA Division II

Ravenell made what’s now a much rarer trek from NCAA Division II to the NFL after becoming a 3-time All-MIAA selection at Missouri Western.

In 4 seasons at Missouri Western spread over 6 years — he redshirted 1 year and sat out another year in 2020 due to the pandemic — Ravenell made 43 starts with 38 TFL and 14.5 sacks.

Ravenell went undrafted in 2024 and spent the season on the Baltimore Ravens‘ practice squad, then played in 14 games with 1 start for the Tennessee Titans in 2025.