Giants Circling Pro Bowl $54 Million Pro Bowl Pass Rusher

The New York Giants are looking for defensive reinforcements and may already have a player in mind after a disappointing 27-27 tie with the Washington Commanders in Week 5.

“Sources: The Giants will host former Pro Bowl DE Yannick Ngakoue for a workout on Monday,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account. “Ngakoue, who has 71.5 career sacks, sat out last season to recover and is now fully healthy and ready to return to the NFL.”

Ngakoue, a 9-year NFL veteran, hasn’t played since 2024, when he split the season between the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots.

“The Giants will have veteran edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue in for a workout on Monday,” USA Today’s Doug Rush wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “The 31-year old veteran missed all of the 2025 season recovering from a broken ankle. Ngakoue has played for John Harbaugh twice with the Ravens; 2020 and 2024. Ngakoue, who already publicly said he’s willing and able to come if the Giants ever called, has 70.5 career sacks. He had 12 in 2017 with the Jaguars, 10 in 2021 with the Rams and 9.5 with the Colts in 2022. Along with the Ravens, Ngakoue has also played for the Jaguars, Vikings, Raiders, Colts, Rams, Bears and Patriots.”

Giants Took Brutal Hit at Edge Rusher

The Giants lost arguably their best pound-for-pound player when NFL All-Pro edge rusher Brian Burns suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 3.

Burns is coming off his best season — he finished second in the NFL with 18.5 sacks in 2025 and earned his first NFL All-Pro honors.

The Giants have got a big lift from 2025 1st-round pick Abdul Carter, who is starting to become an elite edge rusher, but former 1st-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux has been ineffective — probably the reason why Ngakoue might get a look.

Yannik Ngaouke Banks Over $54 Million

Ngauoke, 6-foot-2 and 246 pounds, was a 3rd-round pick (No. 69 overall) by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2016 NFL Draft and has also played for the Ravens, Patriots, Raiders, Colts, and Bears.

He earned his lone Pro Bowl nod in 2017, when he led the NFL in forced fumbles, and has approximately $54.3 million in career earnings.