NFL Drops Hammer With Punishment Over New York Giants Game

In Week 7, the New York Giants won 27-21 over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

For New York, it was likely their most impressive win of the season. After a disappointing loss against the New Orleans Saints, the team rallied behind quarterback J.J. McCarthy and nearly outgained the Texans by 200 total yards.

The win increased New York’s lead in the NFC East. At 4-2-1, New York is the only team in the NFC East with a record above .500.

While the Giants will have their bye in Week 8, ramifications from their matchup against the Houston Texans are still being revealed.

The NFL has now announced punishments for players after their actions during New York’s Week 7 game against the Houston Texans.

Houston Texans Players Punished for Actions During New York Giants Game

Every year, the NFL and NFL Players Association agree on a set of game-related rules violations that may result in accountability measures. According to the NFL, the purpose of this is “to protect players from unnecessary risk and preserve competitive balance and game integrity.”

During the second quarter of the New York Giants’ Week 7 game, Houston Texans safety Ja’Marcus Ingram was flagged for unnecessary roughness. Ingram’s actions resulted in a 15-yard penalty, which helped New York get in position for a field goal attempt.

Additionally, Ingram’s penalty resulted in him receiving a $6,361 fine.

Meanwhile, fellow Houston Texans safety M.J. Stewart also received an $11,667 fine for a hip-drop tackle in the fourth quarter. Unlike Ingram’s infraction, Stewart’s action was not flagged with a penalty during the game. Fortunately for the Giants, the drive still resulted in a touchdown despite the missed call.

Both Ingram and Stewart could choose to appeal. If they were to appeal, their cases would be “heard by appeals officers and former NFL players, Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster or Jordy Nelson, who are jointly appointed and paid by the NFL/NFLPA. The decisions made are final and binding.”

New York Giants Player Receives Fine

The New York Giants were also on the receiving end of the NFL’s fines. Giants running back Cam Skattebo was fined $7,073 for illegal use of his helmet toward a Texans defender. Skattebo was flagged with unnecessary roughness during the game.

Skattebo clearly disagreed with the flag, as he said after the game, “The NFL loves to post me when I do stuff like that but then also wants to take stuff from me. I’m going to run the ball like I want to run the ball. And if I’m going to continue to get flags for it or fined for it, guess I’m going to play for free. I’m going to do everything I can to be on this team, to give everything I’ve got, and if they’re going to punish me for that I’m just going to keep doing it, keep playing hard.”