New York Giants Part Ways With QB Before Eagles Game

The New York Giants are making roster moves before they face their NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, including bouncing a familiar face as the November 10 NFL trade deadline approaches.

“The Giants cut QB Jake Haener, according to the transaction wire,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “Expect him to land on the practice squad. New York also worked out WR Maurice Alexander, WR River Cracraft, WR Steven Sims and P Wes Paul.”

“The Giants have waived QB Jake Haener,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

“Giants waived Jake Haener,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account.

“The Giants waived QB3 Jake Haener,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on X. “That’s a bit of a bonus spot and injuries at RB/returner likely forcing their hand.”

Giants Continue Back-and-Forth With Haener

Haener’s release on Thursday was the Giants’ eighth transaction with him since they initially signed him to a 1-year, $1.075 million contract on August 17.

Haener, 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, began his college career at the University of Washington before transferring to Fresno State, where he was a 2-time All-Mountain West Conference selection in 2021 and 2022.

The New Orleans Saints selected Haener in the 4th round (No. 127 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft; he spent 3 seasons there and also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2026 before coming to the Giants.

Rollercoaster Season for Giants Quarterbacks

At the halfway point of the season, the Giants are alone in first place in the NFC East for the first time since 2015 with a 4-2-1 record, and they’ve done so through an incredible series of twists and turns at the most important position on the field.

After spending an entire offseason building their offense around quarterback Jaxson Dart, the 2025 1st-round pick suffered a season-ending injury in the Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Giants turned to backup Jameis Winston, who was ineffective, then made a shocking trade with the Minnesota Vikings for 2024 1st-round pick J.J. McCarthy in exchange for a 5th-round pick.

Trailing 34-10 to the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, the Giants benched Winston with about 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, then watched McCarthy rally them to 34-27 and have a chance to tie the game as time expired on an incomplete pass in the red zone.

McCarthy got his first start for the Giants in a 27-21 overtime win over the Houston Texans in Week 8, going 20-of-28 passing with no turnovers.