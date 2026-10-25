Giants Make Lineup Decision on Benched RB Cam Skattebo for Texans Game

It turns out New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo’s turn in the doghouse had an expiration date.

One week after he was infamously benched against the New Orleans Saints, Skattebo appears headed back to the lineup in Week 7 as the Giants travel to face the Houston Texans and try to keep their hold on first place in the NFC East.

“Giants RB Cam Skattebo is expected to resume his role as the team’s lead back vs. the Texans,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning.

“Cam Skattebo expected to resume lead back role in Week 7,” Underdog Sports wrote on its official X account on Sunday.

Skattebo spent the last week saying all the right things and acknowledging his “punishment” after a disastrous fumble in Week 5 — his fourth fumble in five games — cost his team a win over the Washington Commanders.

Harbaugh’s Bizarre Approach to Skattebo’s Benching

While Skattebo acknowledged he was benched, that was at least a step ahead of his head coach, John Harbaugh, who told everyone they didn’t see what they saw after Skattebo had zero carries in the 34-27 loss to the Saints.

When asked about benching Skattebo, Harbaugh really wasn’t having it.

“We didn’t bench Cam Skattebo,” Harbaugh said. “That wasn’t by design … they were all pretty equal in the first half (with snaps). It wasn’t intentional that he didn’t carry the ball. You’re not thinking about what running back is in the game or how many carries they’re getting … we’re going to give them all equal shots. See who got a hot hand … you’re balancing it between four guys. Do the math. You can say you don’t like divvying up the carries between four running backs, I don’t like it either. One of those guys needs to step up … you won’t get a better answer on that from any coach in the world. If you don’t like that answer, I don’t know what I’ve got for you. Honestly.”

Skattebo Contrite, Straightforward After Loss

Skattebo didn’t seem to let the loss — or lack of playing time — effect him when he spoke to the media.

“It’s hard to continue to run the ball when you’re down 14, 24 points, whatever it was,” Skattebo said after the loss to the Saints. “And the run game stops when you’re behind. We just got to get back to our roles and what we do and continue to work hard.

Skattebo leads the Giants with 279 rushing yards and 1 touchdown but is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry.