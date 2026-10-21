Saquon Barkley Trade Rumors Take Surprising Giants Turn

According to reports, the New York Giants have a new starting quarterback as they plan to replace veteran Jameis Winston with J.J. McCarthy when they take on the Houston Texans in Week 7.

However, there is still uncertainty regarding the running back position. In Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints, Najee Harris got the start for New York, but he was released days later after expressing frustration over his lack of carries.

Whether Cam Skattebo once again becomes the lead back with McCarthy in the lineup remains to be seen; however, head coach John Harbaugh seems to believe the Giants don’t have a running back that currently warrants being the undisputed starter.

After Harbaugh’s comments, one analyst floated the idea of trading for a familiar face in Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

Saquon Barkley Named as a Potential Target for the New York Giants

Sports Illustrated’s Mike Kadlick included Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley among possible players the New York Giants might target to fix their run game problems.

Kadlick wrote: “After being selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Barkley spent his first six seasons with the Giants and earned two Pro Bowl nods before failing to agree on a contract extension with general manager Joe Schoen ahead of the ’24 campaign. The veteran later signed with the division-rival Eagles, rushed for 2,005 yards and won the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year award in 2024 before helping Philadelphia to a Super Bowl LIX win over the Chiefs. Barkley has since signed a second extension with the club.

With the Eagles in a bit of disarray, general manager Howie Roseman faces some difficult decisions before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, which could include moving off players in the final year of their contracts.

Is it likely that Barkley lands with the Giants? Certainly not. But it’s the NFL, and more far-fetched reunions have happened.”

New York Giants’ 2026 Season

Giants head coach John Harbaugh brought up Barkley’s name when asked about Harris’ frustrations, saying, “Do understand it. Respect it. Also understand that that’s earned. I would love for us to be in that kind of a circumstance. A (Baltimore Ravens running back) Derrick Henry circumstance or a (Philadelphia Eagles running back) Saquon Barkley circumstance or whatever it might be. That would be great, and we haven’t. Our run game hasn’t earned that yet, and none of those guys have.”

At 3-2-1, the Giants are atop the NFC East, and with the Philadelphia Eagles losing quarterback Jalen Hurts for the season, a rare in-division trade might be more possible than one would have expected.

New York would likely have to give up significant draft capital for a player they simply could have re-signed before the 2024 season. However, a move like that may make the Giants the favorites to win the division.

Despite the Giants’ current run game struggles, Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina does not believe New York should trade for a running back, as she wrote: “As much as a balanced offense matters, if the Giants need to make a trade, it should be for a defensive lineman to help stop the run.”