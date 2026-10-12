New York Giants Sign $23 Million Former Jaguars Starter

The New York Giants are bringing in experienced defensive reinforcements.

“The Giants are signing veteran DE Dawuane Smoot to the practice squad, per source,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Monday. “New York also worked out Yannick Ngakoue and Julian Owkara today. But they’re signing Smoot, who had played eight of his nine NFL seasons in Jacksonville.”

There might be bad blood between Smoot and at least one current member of the Giants: NFL All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard.

In 2024, Smoot was fined $8,156 for unnecessary roughness for a cheap shot on Ricard — delivering a knee to Ricard’s jaw when Smoot was playing for the Buffalo Bills and Ricard was playing for the Baltimore Ravens.

Giants Took Brutal Hit at Edge Rusher

The Giants lost arguably their best pound-for-pound player when NFL All-Pro edge rusher Brian Burns suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 3.

Burns is coming off his best season — he finished second in the NFL with 18.5 sacks in 2025 and earned his first NFL All-Pro honors.

The Giants have already gotten a big lift from 2025 1st-round pick Abdul Carter, who is becoming an elite edge rusher, but former 1st-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux has been ineffective — probably why Smoot is being brought in.

Smoot Spent Most of Career With Jaguars

Smoot, 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds, was a 3rd-round pick (No. 68 overall) by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2017 NFL Draft and played there for 7 seasons, including one season as the full-time starter in 2021, when he tied his career high with 6.0 sacks.

Smoot, who has earned about $23 million in his NFL career, also played hero for his family in the past in a very unsual way — he delivered one of his children at his family’s home in 2021.

“WILD: Former Jaguars DL Dawuane Smoot personally DELIVERED HIS DAUGHTER on his living-room floor,” ML Football wrote on its official X account. “Smoot and his pregnant wife, Aumari, were preparing to leave for the hospital at around 4 AM when she collapsed and they realized there wasn’t enough time. Smoot helped deliver Ahlani Moon, then followed instructions from a 911 operator to tie off the umbilical cord with a SHOELACE. Talk about coming through in the clutch.”