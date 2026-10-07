Giants Make Significant QB Decision for Commanders Game

The New York Giants are making a significant quarterback move ahead of a critical Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders — a huge opportunity to keep their solo hold on 1st place in the NFC East.

“The Giants are signing QB Jake Haener to their 53-man roster off their practice squad, sources say,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “He joins J.J. McCarthy on the active roster behind Jameis Winston.”

“The Giants are signing QB Jake Haener to their 53-man roster off their practice squad, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo,” Fireside Giants wrote on its official X account on Wednesday. “He joins J.J. McCarthy on the active roster behind Jameis Winston.”

“The Giants have signed QB Jake Haener from the practice squad to the main 53-man roster,” FanSided’s Doug Rush wrote on his official X account. “Haener joins Jameis Winston and J.J. McCarthy as the active quarterbacks on the Giants roster heading into the game vs. the Commanders. Haener has bounced back and forth between the Giants practice squad and main roster since the injury happened to Jaxson Dart.”

Jake Haener Waived After Trade for J.J. McCarthy

The Giants made a big move to trade with the Minnesota Vikings for McCarthy, a 2024 1st-round pick, after starting quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2.

That led to roster moves, including a brief period of unemployment for Haener.

“Meanwhile, the Giants will be waiving QB Jake Haener after signing him to the active roster the other day,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on September 28. “He’ll head back to the practice squad after clearing waivers, an indication he’s still in line to be their third-string guy and no other QB to be added as of now.”

Former Saints Draft Pick After Starring at Fresno St.

Haener, 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, began his college career at the University of Washington before transferring to Fresno State, where he was a 2-time All-Mountain West Conference selection in 2021 and 2022.

The New Orleans Saints selected Haener in the 4th round (No. 127 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft — he spent 3 seasons there and has also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2026.