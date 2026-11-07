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Giants Sought Trade for $15 Million Ravens RB: Report

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John Harbaugh
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New York Giants running back John Harbaugh.

The New York Giants went sniffing around the Baltimore Ravens for another running back — just not the one everyone wants.

With the Ravens turning back suitors for NFL All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, the Giants turned their attention to another Ravens running back and former protege of Giants head coach John Harbaugh — veteran running back Justice Hill.

The NFL trade deadline is November 10.

“In recent weeks, speculation had built that Baltimore might be willing to deal (Henry),” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on Saturday morning. “There were suggestions that his two former head coaches, John Harbaugh in New York and Mike Vrabel in New England, could be interested, though there is no direct evidence that either coach inquired about Henry. However, Baltimore is said never to have considered dealing Henry before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. A league source told ESPN that the one Ravens running back that the Giants inquired about was Justice Hill.”

Harbaugh coached the Ravens for 18 years before he was fired in January and hired by the Giants, who are 4-2-1 and alone in first place in the NFC East Division for the first time since 2015.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, and the entire NFC East Division. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

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