Giants’ $40 Million Free Agent Praised as ‘Unexpected Star’

The New York Giants didn’t hesitate to pay tight end Isaiah Likely like he was one of the NFL’s elite players at his position in free agency, despite the numbers not backing that up through his first four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.
The Giants and new head coach John Harbaugh — Likely’s coach with the Ravens — have proven to be deft dealmakers, as Likely has played like a Pro Bowler through the first five games while his team sits alone in first place for the first time since 2015.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox singled out Likely as the Giants’ “Biggest Surprise” heading into Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints.
Likely left the Ravens for a 3-year, $40 million contract on March 9 — the first day of free agency.
“The 26-year-old pass-catcher has become an unexpected star in New York,” Knox wrote on October 17. “It hasn’t been entirely surprising to see Likely perform well for the Giants. He regularly flashed his ability as Baltimore’s No. 2 tight end behind Mark Andrews. However, few expected Likely to become one of the league’s most dangerous tight ends as the Giants’ starter. Likely has played a career-high 70 percent of the offensive snaps this season. He has already caught 33 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns. After five full weeks, he ranks fourth in receiving yards among tight ends, behind only Sam LaPorta, Brock Bowers, and Trey McBride.”
ESPN Tagged Likely for Breakout Season in ’26
ESPN’s Dan Graziano predicted Likely would be the singular “Breakout Star” for his new team in 2026.
“Giants coaches light up when talking about Likely, the free agent signee who came over from Baltimore with coach John Harbaugh,” Graziano wrote on September 2. “They believe he’ll be a real asset for Jaxson Dart as a receiver and think he can win in both man and zone coverage. And they love the way he has embraced and evolved his relationship with Dart since he has been in New York. Likely is a regular visitor to the quarterbacks room, and the connection he has formed with Dart on and off the field could pay major dividends. Likely is a strong candidate to be the team’s second-leading receiver this season and could be even more than that if top wideout Malik Nabers needs time to get up to speed coming off his injury.”
Isaiah Likely Under Pressure to Become TE1 Option
In his first 4 NFL seasons, Likely never even topped 500 receiving yards and never had more than 6 touchdowns in a single season, as he played a complementary role to Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews.
On paper, Likely’s career averages of 32 receptions, 423 yards, and 4 touchdowns seemed more in line with a TE2 — not the star he’s becoming.
“This needs to be Likely for the Giants,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on July 13. “The three-year, $40 million contract the Giants gave Likely was the richest handed out by the team in new coach John Harbaugh’s first offseason. No one batted an eye at the Giants making Likely the fourth highest-paid tight end in the league because his receiving talent is evident. But Likely never topped 42 catches or 477 yards in four seasons with the Ravens while operating in three-time Pro Bowler Mark Andrews’ shadow. Now Likely is the Giants’ unquestioned No. 1 tight end after following Harbaugh from Baltimore, and the team needs his production to match his compensation.”
Giants’ $40 Million Free Agent Praised as ‘Unexpected Star’