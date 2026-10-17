Giants’ $40 Million Free Agent Praised as ‘Unexpected Star’

The New York Giants didn’t hesitate to pay tight end Isaiah Likely like he was one of the NFL’s elite players at his position in free agency, despite the numbers not backing that up through his first four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Giants and new head coach John Harbaugh — Likely’s coach with the Ravens — have proven to be deft dealmakers, as Likely has played like a Pro Bowler through the first five games while his team sits alone in first place for the first time since 2015.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox singled out Likely as the Giants’ “Biggest Surprise” heading into Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints.

Likely left the Ravens for a 3-year, $40 million contract on March 9 — the first day of free agency.