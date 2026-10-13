Giants Legend Calls Out Cam Skattebo: “Has to Change Mindset”

On Sunday,New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo lost a costly fumble in overtime as New York was getting ready to attempt a game-winning field goal. While the fumble did not result in a loss for the Giants, it was still an unfortunate moment that led to a draw.

While Skattebo’s fumble was the first time he has turned the ball over this season, it was his fourth overall fumble through five games, which marks a worrying trend. Additionally, the New York running back has been unable to generate explosive plays on the ground as he has not yet registered a run of over 20 yards.

After his latest fumble against the Washington Commanders, New York Giants Ring of Honor member Tiki Barber weighed in on Skattebo’s issues.

Former New York Giants Running Back Tiki Barber Comments on Cam Skattebo

New York Giants’ all-time leading rusher Tiki Barber said of the current Giants running back Cam Skattebo: “His mindset has got to change in those moments. And I said this to John Schmeelk on our postgame: Somebody’s got to tell him that, right? Whether that’s the running back coach Willie Taggart, whether that’s John Harbaugh, whether that’s Jameis Winston, somebody’s got to tell him that. He’s still in some ways a rookie.”

Barber added, “He only played, what, seven games last year? Yeah. So this is his fifth game — so his 12th game of his career. He’s only played 12 games. He’s gonna make dumb mistakes like that because that’s what rookies do. And so somebody’s got to remind him: We’re in position to win this game. The only thing that matters — forget getting the extra yard — the only thing that matters is holding on to the football. And he’s aware of this, but this is his fourth fumble. Now, fortunately, this has only been his only one lost, I believe. But this is his fourth fumble of the season, and they’re counting on him to be that guy. And so if he’s gonna be that guy, (that) cannot be allowed.”

Giants Wire’s John Fennelly noted that Barber had his own fumbling issues in the past, as he wrote: “Barber would know a thing or two about fumbling. When Tom Coughlin took over as head coach of the Giants in 2004, he worked with Barber to cure his fumbling woes by changing the way he holds the football.

“High and tight” was the solution. The results were amazing. Barber went on a run of three seasons where he gained over 2,000 yards from scrimmage. Barber fumbled just nine times over those three years after averaging nine fumbles per year for the previous five seasons.”

Cam Skattebo’s 2026 Season

After averaging 4.1 yards per carry in eight games during his rookie season, Skattebo has averaged only 3.6 yards per carry in 2026. He has not had a run go for more than 20 yards this season.

Despite the late fumble against the Commanders, Giants head coach John Harbaugh expressed confidence in the team’s running back, saying, “Skat played a hell of a game, but he’s gonna have to learn from that. And I think everybody’s gotta learn from that. What type of running is called for in that situation. We practice that very situation plenty of times. I expect him to be accountable. I know he will, he already was. And he’ll do better next time, so we gotta learn from that.”