Giants Trade Pitch Replaces Cam Skattebo With Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants are coming off perhaps their most impressive win of the season. With J.J. McCarthy making his first start and running back Cam Skattebo returning to the starting lineup, ew York outgained Houston by nearly 200 total yards in its overtime win.

As a result, the Giants improved to 4-2-1 as they remain atop the NFC East. The Giants are currently the only team in the division with a record above .500. Perhaps that leads New York to be aggressive at the trade deadline as they search for their first division title since 2011.

One notable name that has been linked to the New York Giants is former All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley.

Blockbuster Trade Pitch Sees New York Giants Reunite With Saquon Barkley

Prior to New York’s win over Houston, CBS Sports’ Carter Bahns named the New York Giants as a team that could potentially trade for Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

Bahns proposed a trade in which the Eagles acquired running back Cam Skattebo, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick for Barkley.

Bahns wrote: “In such a weak NFC East, the division-leading Giants have a path to the playoffs, but they need a functional run game to get there. Even with their abundance of options, it seems John Harbaugh does not know who to deploy at running back (especially if you ask Najee Harris). Reuniting with Barkley eliminates all questions.

A return to New York makes plenty of sense for Barkley, but it would likely cost the Giants a premium to pull it off, given the intra-division nature of the trade. For multiple years of control of the Eagles’ star running back, they may have to part with their own top running back asset in addition to meaningful draft capital.”

While New York may have been tempted to make such a move, Cam Skattebo’s latest performance against Houston, in which he ran for a career-high 124 rushing yards, may complicate things.

Thoughts on a Potential Trade

Regarding why New York would make such a move, CBS Sports’ Shanna McCarriston wrote: “Adding a former first-round pick, Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowler has some obvious positives.

Barkley hit 1,000-plus yards rushing five times in the seven full seasons he played, excluding 2020 due to injury. He hit the mark three times as a member of the Football Giants and twice with the Birds, including the record-setting 2,504 yards during the 2024 regular season and playoffs.

The offense needs a spark and a veteran presence who can deliver, and Saquon can be that guy. Barkley earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors as a member of the Giants. The team looks very different now, but he does have a history of success at MetLife Stadium.”

Despite this, McCarriston believes New York should avoid trading for Barkley, as she wrote: “The Giants are still early in their Dart Era and are finding their new identity. They need to start fresh with their up-and-coming RB rather than go back to their former player. They have a potential solid RB1 in Skattebo, and they should see where he develops. He’s had ball-security issues this season, but he had a major redemption game in Week 7 after his benching.”