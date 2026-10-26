New York Giants Pegged Best Trade Destination for $30 Million Star DT

The New York Giants picked up a big 27-21 win over the Houston Texans in Week 7. With this, the Giants have now improved to a 4-2-1 record and created more space at the top of the NFC East standings.

With the Giants being first in the NFC East, they should be buyers ahead of the trade deadline. They have some areas on their roster that they should aim to strengthen before the deadline. This undoubtedly includes with their defense.

Due to this, the Giants are now being linked to a notable defensive tackle trade candidate.

New York Giants Pegged Best Trade Destination for Star DT

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper recently released his latest trade board. Among the players listed was Tampa Bay Buccaneers star defensive tackle Vita Vea.

“Vea requested a trade from the Bucs in July. In August, the two sides agreed on a one-year, $30 million extension that got Vea back on the field for the start of the regular season. The Bucs, though, have struggled,” Popper wrote.

“Vea is a very powerful interior player who demands attention as a run defender and pass rusher. He is due $23 million guaranteed in 2027, so an acquiring team would be looking at a future commitment. The Bucs, meanwhile, would take on $19.6 million in dead money in 2027,” Popper added.

Popper then listed the Giants among the top potential trade fits for Vea as they aim to improve their defense.

Given New York’s need for defensive help, it makes sense that they are being connected to Vea. He would be a major pickup for a Giants team that is looking to maintain its hot start and make the playoffs.

In seven games this season with the Buccaneers, Vea has posted one sack and 14 combined tackles. This is after he had 4.5 sacks and 34 combined tackles in 17 games last season for Tampa Bay. With this, the two-time Pro Bowler is an impactful player and could make sense for New York to target.

Should the Giants Trade for Vea?

With the Giants’ defense needing a boost, they should trade for Vea if the opportunity presents itself. The nine-year NFL veteran would provide more stability and leadership to New York’s group, which would certainly not be a bad thing.

If the Buccaneers end up shopping Vea ahead of the deadline, the Giants should not be afraid to make a bold move for him. The fit looks very strong on paper, so it will be intriguing to see if they pursue him from here.