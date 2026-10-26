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New York Giants Pegged Best Trade Destination for $30 Million Star DT

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys
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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 08: Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers watches action prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 08, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The New York Giants picked up a big 27-21 win over the Houston Texans in Week 7. With this, the Giants have now improved to a 4-2-1 record and created more space at the top of the NFC East standings.

With the Giants being first in the NFC East, they should be buyers ahead of the trade deadline. They have some areas on their roster that they should aim to strengthen before the deadline. This undoubtedly includes with their defense.

Due to this, the Giants are now being linked to a notable defensive tackle trade candidate.

New York Giants Pegged Best Trade Destination for Star DT

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL 2025
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 07: Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack against Tyler Shough #6 of the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 07, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper recently released his latest trade board. Among the players listed was Tampa Bay Buccaneers star defensive tackle Vita Vea.

“Vea requested a trade from the Bucs in July. In August, the two sides agreed on a one-year, $30 million extension that got Vea back on the field for the start of the regular season. The Bucs, though, have struggled,” Popper wrote.

“Vea is a very powerful interior player who demands attention as a run defender and pass rusher. He is due $23 million guaranteed in 2027, so an acquiring team would be looking at a future commitment. The Bucs, meanwhile, would take on $19.6 million in dead money in 2027,” Popper added.

Popper then listed the Giants among the top potential trade fits for Vea as they aim to improve their defense.

Given New York’s need for defensive help, it makes sense that they are being connected to Vea. He would be a major pickup for a Giants team that is looking to maintain its hot start and make the playoffs.

In seven games this season with the Buccaneers, Vea has posted one sack and 14 combined tackles. This is after he had 4.5 sacks and 34 combined tackles in 17 games last season for Tampa Bay. With this, the two-time Pro Bowler is an impactful player and could make sense for New York to target.

Should the Giants Trade for Vea?

Baltimore Ravens v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 21: Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

With the Giants’ defense needing a boost, they should trade for Vea if the opportunity presents itself. The nine-year NFL veteran would provide more stability and leadership to New York’s group, which would certainly not be a bad thing.

If the Buccaneers end up shopping Vea ahead of the deadline, the Giants should not be afraid to make a bold move for him. The fit looks very strong on paper, so it will be intriguing to see if they pursue him from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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