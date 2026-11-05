Giants WR Malik Nabers Shares Injury Update for Eagles Game

At least one player on the New York Giants has taken the first half of the 2026 regular season and shown the NFL he’s not only elite—he might be the best in the league at what he does.

That’s why having wide receiver Malik Nabers on the field is so critical for the first-place Giants — and they have a huge game against the Eagles on Sunday in Week 9 in which they can put another nail in Philly’s coffin by handing them a seventh straight loss.

Nabers has been dealing with an undetermined, lingering injury issue this week — as he has several times this year. Sometimes, when he’s hurt, Nabers doesn’t really say what it is, and everybody is left in a weird state of limbo about what’s wrong with him, including head coach John Harbaugh.

Malik Nabers Addresses Thursday’s Injury Issue

Sometimes, it’s best just to ask the man himself.

“Nabers spoke after practice,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on X on Thursday. “He said ‘I’ll be good’ when asked if he’s confident he’ll be able to play on Sunday.”

“RB Cam Skattebo (hamstring) again working on the side with a trainer,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X acount on Thursday. “WR Malik Nabers (?) also on the side with a trainer. OLB Abdul Carter (illness) back at practice.

Nabers Playing at All-Pro Level After Injury

Nabers is playing at an All-Pro level after missing the final 13 games of the 2025 regular season with a torn ACL.

He was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October — he had 36 catches for 509 yards and two touchdowns in four games. He’s Top 10 in the NFL in receptions (48) and receiving yards (605), with 2 touchdowns.

As a rookie in 2024, Nabers made the Pro Bowl with 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and 7 touchdowns in 15 games.

“Two months in, two Player of the Month awards for Big Blue,” Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina wrote on X. “Safety Jevon Holland (defense) won it for September and now Malik Nabers (offense) wins it for November. Will special teams complete the hat trick?”