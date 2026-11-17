Former New York Jets head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan made headlines for the wrong reasons last week after he turned himself in and police arrested him in Nashville.

Ryan allegedly ran over two pedestrians’ feet with his truck on Broadway shortly after midnight. He then drove up to a red light, got out of his truck to argue with the couple, got back in and drove away.

Police identified the pedestrians as Michael Holland, an attorney, and his wife.

Meanwhile, The New York Post obtained the recording of Holland’s 911 call to police and made the audio public.

911 Audio Reveals Details of Ryan Incident

The couple, as expected, called the police and expressed their frustration, especially after the brief altercation with Ryan.

“I just got, literally, my wife and I both got ran over by some [explicit] on [explicit] Broadway and I want to turn him in,” Holland said, according to the released audio.

After answering several questions from the dispatcher, Holland made it clear that he wanted Ryan arrested.

“He [explicit] needs to be arrested,” Holland continued, before adding that Ryan “was just an [explicit]” who “needs to not be driving.”

Lawyer, wife’s furious 911 call revealed after Rex Ryan allegedly ran over their feet: ‘Small penis’ https://t.co/P9d46RjJAW https://t.co/S406fsFBJ8 — New York Post (@nypost) November 17, 2026

According to the couple, Ryan’s truck had a license plate that read “HIT QBS.” The registration for the truck was later traced back to Ryan.

No ambulance came to the scene because Holland said they were OK, but added that it “[explicit] hurt … my toes are going to be a mess tomorrow.”

When Ryan turned himself in on Nov. 11, authorities charged him with six misdemeanor counts, including leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give information or render aid, and failure to obey a traffic control signal.

Court records show that the six-year Jets coach will attend a hearing on Dec. 18.

Ryan Still Appeared on ESPN

Despite the incident and the drama surrounding it, including Ryan’s mugshot circulating on social media, he maintained his regular schedule on ESPN.

That included appearances on Sunday NFL Countdown before Sunday’s football games and the morning show Get Up on Monday.

As of now, ESPN has given no indication that anything will change regarding Ryan’s future with the company.