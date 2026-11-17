Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets are back in the Kohl Levao business, but the news comes at the expense of another player. Levao has been on a bit of a back-and-forth journey with the Jets over the past several weeks.

Now, for the time being at least, he is back in the fold.

“The Jets have signed OL Kohl Levao to the practice squad and have released edge Nathan Voorhis from the P-squad,” the team announced via its official website on November 17.

Levao is a former USFL standout in his fifth year out of college. The 6-foot-6, 350-pound lineman has played in five games for the team this season. He has logged all 15 of his snaps on special teams, per Pro Football Reference.

The Jets swapped Levao back into the mix, swapping out a defensive counterpart.

Texans Cut Rookie EDGE Nathan Voorhis

In addition to reuniting with Levao, the Jets announced that they parted ways with edge defender Nathan Voorhis.

“Voorhis (6-2, 251) was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 7. He first joined the Jets as an undrafted free agent and had 2 tackles in preseason action before he was waived-injured on Aug. 23,” the Jets said in the release. “With Ball State last season, Voorhis amassed 51 total tackles (30 solo), 17 TFL, 1 forced fumble and 12 sacks. The East Stroudsburg, PA native also played 11 games at Bryant, recording 47 tackles and 5 sacks. Additionally, he appeared in 21 games for Connecticut in 2022-23.”

The 6-foot-2 Voorhis has yet to break through into regular-season action.

“Voorhis is a little undersized and not very long, but he posted impact production in the FBS for the first time in 2025,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote before the 2026 draft. “He’s fairly instinctive as a rusher and made noticeable additions to his rush menu last season. While he collected tackles for loss in 2025,

“Below average at beating run blocks and securing his gaps. He lacks traits, explosive testing and sustained production but his consistency as a rusher is worth keeping an eye on.”