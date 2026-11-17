It’s been no secret that former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan wants to get back into coaching in some capacity.

He is currently in his 10th year with ESPN as an NFL analyst on Sunday NFL Countdown and regularly appears on the morning show “Get Up” on Monday’s following the weekend’s games.

One thing about Ryan, which most already know from his coaching days, is that he’s not shy about saying what he thinks. He didn’t hold back on Monday during his weekly appearance on ESPN New York’s Rick DiPietro and Dave Rothenberg show when discussing the Dallas Cowboys defense, which allowed 46 points to the San Francisco 49ers at home.

Ryan Uses ESPN to Campaign for Cowboys DC Role

The Cowboys defensive coordinator position isn’t open at the moment, as the team has elected to stick with Christian Parker. However, Ryan made it clear that he believes he could turn the Cowboys into a top-10 defense almost immediately if the team hired him.

“It’s the worst coached defense I’ve ever seen,” Ryan said. “It really is. And I’ve seen some horrible defenses, this one’s awful, and it starts with coaching. …They make more mental mistakes than any defense I’ve seen, as well as the physical, they’re not a tough physical defense.”

“I could go there today and say, ‘Alright, we can have an average [explicit] defense.’ I’ll promise you they’d be average, I’d probably make them top-10,” Ryan boasted in a very Trumpian manner. “But I’ll take that group right now, in one week, I’d go in and turn this thing out.”

Opinion: Rex Ryan is using ESPN to publicly campaign for a coaching job with the Cowboys. Could there be more to Ryan’s analysis of the Cowboys defense than brutal honesty? @MMcCarthyREV thinks Ryan has the itch to put the headset back on. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 17, 2026

Is Ryan a Possibility for Cowboys DC Job?

This late in the season, it’d be somewhat shocking to see the Cowboys fire their defensive coordinator and then make an outside hire like Ryan.

But we’ve seen owner Jerry Jones do crazier things. With Dallas sitting at 4-6 and playing for its postseason lives each week, you probably can’t rule anything out.

That said, Ryan is likely more of an offseason target if the Cowboys or any other NFL team has actual interest in bringing him in, as he hasn’t coached since 2016 despite his desire to return to the profession.