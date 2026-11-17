The New York Jets can’t seem to get out of their own way with self-inflicted wounds. On Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, it seemed like they did everything possible to gift the Bills opportunities to pull away, which they ultimately did.

New York was down just 10-6 at halftime, but the Bills ended up winning 31-12. The Jets now fall to 2-8 on the season and have dropped five straight games.

For star running back Breece Hall, it was just his second game back from injury. He rushed 11 times for 41 yards while adding four catches for 67 yards, which put him in an exclusive group in Jets franchise history.

Jets Make Announcement on Hall

On Tuesday, the Jets announced on social media that following Sunday’s game, Hall had joined the top five on the all-time receiving yards list among running backs in franchise history.

He now has 1,837 career receiving yards with the Jets, ranking fifth as he continues to work his way up the organization’s record books.

📈 @BreeceH https://t.co/Vhb9WmO9gq — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 17, 2026

Hall has faced a challenging year, battling a quad injury that forced him to miss multiple games.

That said, he’s been effective when healthy. He has rushed 77 times for 265 yards and one touchdown while catching 17 passes for 195 yards in just five games.

Hall Gets Blunt About Jets’ Offensive Struggles

New York doesn’t really have a unit it can hang its hat on this season, and that’s come back to haunt the team at times. Some games, the offense looks good while the defense and special teams struggle, or vice versa.

As for the offense specifically, the Jets have been able to generate yards, but they simply cannot convert in the red zone. Hall spoke about the frustration surrounding the team’s offensive struggles.

“I’m frustrated because I know our offense is better than the amount of points we’ve been scoring,” Hall said after Sunday’s loss. “It shows in the stats because we were able to move the ball up and down the field how we want. So that’s frustrating, but at the end of the day players got to make plays. That’s not super special play calls that you make.”