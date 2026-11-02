Aaron Glenn Has 1-Word for Breece Hall After Jets Loss

The New York Jets lost in a 38 to 33 shootout to the Las Vegas Raiders.

After the game, head coach Aaron Glenn was asked how close running back Breece Hall was to playing in the game.

“Close,” Glenn said.

“Obviously Braelon [Allen] did a hell of a job. I think he had close to 150 yards, and I think that speaks for itself. Breece is close, he’s close, but again we want to make sure that we’re handling that situation the right way. He is an important part of what we’re doing and what we’re building. We’re going to make sure that he is fully healthy before putting him out there because what we don’t want is a setback,” Glenn explained.

“That is with any of these guys; same with [David] Bailey, we don’t want a setback. He is another guy that was very close to playing, but man, we’re looking for the long haul on all of our players,” Glenn added.

Insider Confirms Hall Return Timeline

Before the game, ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler shared, “Source on Breece Hall: ‘Hoping for next week.’ Hall practiced all week but on a limited basis, not quite there yet.

Source on Breece Hall: ‘Hoping for next week.’ Hall practiced all week but on a limited basis, not quite there yet. https://t.co/Mcr9ZWAqoc— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 1, 2026

It sounds like that’s the plan based on Glenn’s commentary after the game. However, when Hall is ready to return, what the heck do the Jets do?

Allen has been playing out of his mind during Hall’s absence.

In Week 8, Allen toted the rock 21 times for a career-high 147 rushing yards and a touchdown. He averaged seven rushing yards per carry.

“Braelon Allen’s Week 8 performance included the most rushing yards, yards per carry, explosive runs, and rushing first downs for any Jets running back in a game this season, per @SumerSports,” Shawn Syed posted on X.

NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY shared:

Braelon Allen’s last four games

19 carries, 142 yards, TD

17 carries, 104 yards

17 carries, 78 yards

24 carries, 116 yards, TD

“Allen told me when Breece Hall went down he felt this was an audition for him to show he can be an RB1. I’d say he’s done that,” Hughes posted.

Jets Between a Rock and a Hard Place

Allen has played too well for you to send him to the bench when Hall is healthy enough to return. However, you did extend Hall on a $43.5 million contract that made him one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL.

That has sparked plenty of rumors ahead of the November 10 NFL trade deadline.

NFL Insider Josina Anderson said, “The phone will be ringing,” with the Jets sitting at 2-6 and their next game being on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. She mentioned that Hall was “inactive” for the Raiders game. It was the fifth straight missed contest for the former Iowa State product who is dealing with a quad injury.

“Breece Hall (inactive) has now missed five straight games. He has a $20,000 per week roster bonus, so do the quick math — $100,000 in missed bonus money,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini shared.