After the Tennessee Titans hired Robert Saleh this offseason, it felt like they made it a priority to add as many former New York Jets as possible to prove Saleh wasn’t the problem in New York.

Not only was there a plethora of defenders brought to Nashville, but they also added some ex-Jets offensive players, such as running back Michael Carter.

Carter hasn’t played much for the Titans in 2026, but he’s about to end up with a bit of an increased role ahead of their Week 11 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

With Tyjae Spears headed to injured reserve, Carter is being elevated from the practice squad, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Robert Saleh’s Love Affair With Ex-Jets

All offseason long, Saleh has made a habit of adding former New York Jets defenders to his new team. It started with acquiring edge Jermaine Johnson in a trade during the Scouting Combine, for whom they flipped nose tackle T’Vondre Sweat in a 1-for-1 deal.

Johnson was one of three Jets first-round picks in 2022, when Saleh was still the head coach. His best season as a pro came in 2023, under the defensive-minded head coach’s tutelage.

Saleh continued to add former Jets players once free agency rolled around. On Day 1 of the legal tampering period, Tennessee put the full-court press on signing defensive tackle John Franklin-Myers to a three-year, $63 million deal, reportedly beating out the San Francisco 49ers for his services.

The former Denver Bronco made his name with the Jets and was a staple of Saleh’s defensive front from 2021 to 2023. Franklin-Myers racked up 17.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, and one interception throughout his New York tenure.

Saleh also added former Jets safety, Tony Adams. The undrafted free agent out of Illinois spent the first four years of his career with New York and was a diamond-in-the-rough find by the front office and coaching staff.

Finally, veteran pass rusher Jacob Martin and defensive lineman Solomon Thomas signed with the Titans in free agency, bringing the grand total of ex-Jets on the 53-man roster up to five.

That doesn’t include Carter, who has been on the practice squad for most of the season.

It hasn’t worked out swimmingly for Tennessee, who is currently 1-8 on the year.

Michael Carter’s NFL Career

After the New York Jets drafted Carter with the 107th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, he spent the first two and a half years of his career in New York.

He racked up 1,079 rushing yards on 269 carries and hauled in 92 receptions for 681 yards, scoring a total of seven touchdowns.

Carter was relegated to backup duties after the Jets drafted Breece Hall, and he was eventually released midway through the 2023 season in order to free up touches for Dalvin Cook.

In the last few seasons, Carter was a member of the Arizona Cardinals, but landed with the Tennessee Titans this offseason after Saleh got the job in Nashville.

He’s only appeared in three games this season and has carried the ball three times for seven yards.

We’ll see if he gets any more touches with Spears now out of the rotation.