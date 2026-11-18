The New York Jets missed Breece Hall during his five-game absence due to a quad injury, but the dual-threat running back continues to prove himself as just that.

Hall is one of five RBs with at least 1,800 receiving yards since 2022, per the team, who posted “solid company” on X on November 18, including a graphic of the former Iowa State Cyclones standout and his fellow versatile playmakers.

That elicited a response from Hall, who posted a fingers-crossed emoji on X on Wednesday.

Hall leads the NFL in receiving success rate among qualifiers at 88.9% entering Week 11, per Pro Football Reference.

Success rate refers to plays that gain 40% of the required yardage for a first down on first down, 60% on second down, and 100% on third and fourth downs. Hall has 17 receptions for 195 yards this season.

Notably, though, Hall’s 77-265-1 line on the ground is on pace to be one of his worst seasons.

His success rate on the ground (51.9%) is also at a career high. However, Hall’s yards per attempt and yards per game are both on track to set new career lows, and ditto for his TDs.

Jets Backfield Quandary Looms Large for Breece Hall

Hall is just 25, and the Jets signed him to a three-year, $43.5 million extension during the offseason despite trade speculation and interest around the NFL.

They did that knowing they had Braelon Allen in the RB room behind Hall.

Allen, a 22-year-old former fourth-round pick, filled in admirably during Hall’s absence, rushing for 504 yards on 93 carries, a 5.4 YPA clip, with 2 TDs in the process. He also logged 13 receptions for 70 yards, proving he is more than a bruiser at 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds.

Hall, listed at 5-foot-11 and 217 pounds, is not a small back, per se. However, he does not play with the kind of physicality that Allen does, leading to polarizing splits among fans.

It is a good problem for the Jets to have.

That is especially true with the uncertainty around their quarterback situation and coaching staff. A new group will need as many building blocks as possible, and two backs as talented as Allen and Hall certainly qualify.

Teams will continue to call on the availability of Hall, and Allen–who will be extension-eligible in 2027 and a free agent in 2028–could also warrant interest.

With the Jets’ current draft capital, though, they hardly need to make a move.

Instead, the Jets can capitalize on their setup and plan accordingly, insulating whoever is at quarterback next season with Allen and Hall in the backfield and their plethora of playmakers at wide receiver and tight end.

Jets Future Bright Despite Another Down Season

Despite their 2-8 mark in the 2026 regular season, the Jets’ roster remains rife with talented playmakers at several critical positions.

Bringing it all together into a sustainably successful unit remains the greatest obstacle.

That is where questions about the job security of head coach Aaron Glenn loom large over the organization. Nevertheless, general manager Darren Mougey appears to have put some strong pieces in place on both sides of the ball.