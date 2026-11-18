The New York Jets got another promising update on starting quarterback Geno Smith, this time from the two-time Pro Bowler himself. However, this update also came with a noteworthy caveat from a team insider.

Smith told reporters on November 18 that he was doing “a little bit better” and was “taking it day by day” with the ankle injury that knocked him out of the Jets’ Week 10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Asked if he expects to be under center on Sunday, Smith said, “That’s the plan.”

If Smith cannot go, the Jets will likely turn to rookie sixth-round draft pick Cade Klubnik once again. Klubnik stepped in for Smith against the Bills. The Jets also have former Tennessee Titans second-rounder Will Levis on their practice squad.

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However, ESPN’s Rich Cimini noted that Smith was “still walking with a slight limp” after the QB addressed the media, even while acknowledging his (Smith’s) expectation of playing in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Still, Smith’s comments follow reports over the past few days about his improvement and Jets head coach Aaron Glenn taking a wait-and-see approach to the QB’s availability for Week 11.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson said he expects Smith to play based on his observations.

“From what I know, Geno feel good to go. And you would have to ask him, I feel like. Yeah, I don’t know. I don’t know that,” Wilson told reporters on November 18 when asked about his confidence level that Smith will play. “From what I know, he’s good to go. So, I’ll say that.”

Jets’ Geno Smith Gets Honest About Time With Chargers

If he does suit up for the Jets in Week 11, Smith will square off against one of his former teams, the Chargers, and he spoke candidly about his experience with the organization.

Smith said that 2018 with LA “meant a lot” to him and his career.

“Was around some really, really great coaches. Was in a room with, in my opinion, a Hall of Fame quarterback in Philip Rivers, and [Indianapolis Colts HC] Shane Steichen was our quarterback coach,” Smith said.

“There was just a lot of wisdom and knowledge that I gained from that experience, and I like to think that it made me a better player.”

Smith earned his first Pro Bowl trip with the Seattle Seahawks two seasons later.

He initially landed with the Chargers after one season with the New York Giants, who signed him in free agency in 2018. After his time with the Seahawks (five seasons), Smith had one year with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 2013 second-round pick has come full circle with the Jets, though his future beyond this game and season remains uncertain.