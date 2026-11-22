The future of New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn seems very uncertain at this point.

He’s currently in the back half of his second year at the helm, and the Jets really aren’t showing many signs of improvement. New York has gone 2-8 this season and 5-22 overall since hiring Glenn before the 2025 season.

Owner Woody Johnson hasn’t given any indication that Glenn’s job is in jeopardy, but Jets fans have made it clear they want a change. If that change does happen, there’s one name to keep an eye on who’s currently on the market.

Jets Could Pursue Mike Tomlin

What the Jets need most is someone who can come in and change the culture. Right now, the team has completely lost its way.

New York hasn’t won a playoff game since 2011, and the team hasn’t even reached the postseason since then.

If there’s one name the Jets could target to come in and establish a winning culture, it would almost certainly be Mike Tomlin, who never had a losing season during his 19 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won a Super Bowl in the 2008 season.

Tomlin stepped down after last season and joined NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” crew this year. He also hasn’t given a clear answer on whether he actually wants to return to coaching.

But if he does, NFL reporter Connor Hughes of SNY believes the Jets will have a seat at the table to pitch him.

Hughes Thinks Jets Could Have Legitimate Pitch for Tomlin

On the most recent episode of Jets Mailbag, Hughes spoke about the possibility of the Jets pursuing Tomlin if he wants to coach again.

“I had been told with Tomlin that he was done. This wasn’t a situation where he needed a change of scenery or a year off. He was done. This was last year, though, and things can change. He can hear opportunities, and the perfect situation can present itself, and he’s going to jump all over it. I think there might be something there with Tomlin and the opportunity to come to New York,” Hughes said.

“If Woody gave him complete and full control, which he basically gave Aaron Glenn, I have no idea why he wouldn’t give it to Tomlin. I could absolutely see a world where Woody’s willing to invest in Tomlin the way he would have to in order to convince him to leave that broadcasting gig. So, I think if Tomlin wants to coach again, the Jets will get a seat at the table to discuss it with him. Now, will they get him? I don’t know, but they will absolutely get an opportunity to pitch him.”

“I think if Tomlin wants to coach again, the Jets will get a seat at the table to discuss it with him” @Connor_J_Hughes discusses the possibility of Mike Tomlin returning to coaching on the most recent episode of Jets Mailbag with @ChelseaSherrod https://t.co/iAeOZK1Id1 — SNY Jets (@snyjets) November 21, 2026

Looking at the Jets

Johnson would have to make a very strong pitch to lure Tomlin away from broadcasting and convince him that coaching the Jets would be worth his while.

But New York has the tools to build something. The Jets have plenty of young talent on the roster, plenty of draft capital to build through the next few drafts, and enough cap space to make some moves.

That said, the Jets would have to convince Tomlin to take the job, and that may not be the easiest task given how the last 15 years have gone for the franchise.