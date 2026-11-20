The New York Jets will not be operating with a full deck against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Head coach Aaron Glenn said three players were ruled out Friday, November 20.

“Omar Cooper Jr and Isaiah Williams won’t practice today, and they will be out for the game. David Onyemata won’t be activated this week. Looking forward to seeing how he operates next week,” Glenn said.

Onyemata had his 21-day practice window opened this week. The Jets have three weeks to activate him to the active roster. If they don’t, he will be forced to miss the rest of the season. The Jets have two more weeks to decide on Onyemata’s status.

Glenn Explains Who Will Have to Step Up

The Jets will be down two of their top four wide receivers. So how will they fill the void on offense?

“I think that’s the good thing about the tight end room is those guys can actually end up playing some of those receiver spots that we have, so [Kenyon] Sadiq gives a chance to have 12 personnel on the field but be able to have 11-personnel concepts. The same with Mason [Taylor], so that helps quite a bit,” Glenn said.

“Obviously, we have some guys that’ll step up for us: TP [Tim Patrick] and Shep [Sterling Shepard]. We will see exactly how we want to operate when it comes to elevating guys. Those guys are vets; they have been fully invested on the install and what to do. It’s nothing that they haven’t seen that they can’t go out and operate, so I think we will be well prepared for that,” Glenn added.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.