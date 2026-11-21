In Week 3, the New York Jets released the Kraken against the Detroit Lions.

Rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq was targeted eight times, catching seven receptions for 105 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Over the last seven games combined, Sadiq hasn’t reached that receiving yards total (95). Why has the player the Jets invested the No. 16 overall pick in disappeared?

“Well guys, I keep saying this, there’s only one ball. One week we talk about Garrett (Wilson) not getting it, one week we talk about Breece (Hall) not getting it. We’re trying to get all these guys the ball, I promise you we are, but sometimes the coverage doesn’t dictate that. We always talk about we want to run the ball and then we want to make sure Garrett gets his touches. Then we have Mason (Taylor) that has to get his touches, who Mason has been doing a really good job. Then you have Sadiq who has to get his touches, too. That’s a hard job for me and for Frank (Reich) to make sure that all these guys get; they’re all great players,” head coach Aaron Glenn explained.

“You still have Coop that has to get his touches. You still have AD (Adonai Mitchell) that has to get them. We go through a process of making sure that each player has a certain deal on the call sheet to where if we want to get it to Sadiq, we’re going to make sure we get it to him. Sometimes the coverage just doesn’t dictate that,” Glenn responded.

That Excuse Sucks

With all due respect, and if you start any statement with that, the other person can’t take offense to what I’m about to say; those are the rules. That excuse is totally unsatisfactory and sucks.

If the Jets were the greatest show on turf and had an offense that was among the best in the league, Glenn could confidently say we only have one football to spread around, but that isn’t happening.

The Jets haven’t scored a touchdown in nine quarters; that’s an active drought. They’re 25th in the league in points per game (19.4), 19th in passing yards per game (210.9), and 20th in total offensive net yards per game (316.5), per ESPN.

So what am I saying? The offense clearly isn’t working. The Jets haven’t gotten, or quite frankly tried to get, Sadiq the ball consistently, and they either rank among the worst offenses in the league or are at least below average.

Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. Maybe it’s time to get Sadiq the ball and see what happens.

A Deep Dive on Sadiq

Sadiq is in the first year of a $22.3 million rookie contract. Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich was caught on camera and on a hot mic saying he was giddy to select Sadiq and was excited about how they planned on using him.

I don’t know where that passion went, but it hasn’t translated into the numbers. Sadiq hasn’t been targeted more than four times in a game since his breakout on September 27.

If the Jets won’t choose to get Sadiq the ball, maybe they will have to be forced into that decision.

In Week 11, the Jets travel to play the Los Angeles Chargers. They will be down two of their top four wide receivers, with Isaiah Williams and Omar Cooper Jr ruled out.

With fewer options on the table, that could lead to the Jets targeting Sadiq. They shouldn’t need to be forced to target Sadiq; they should want to target him because he is an elite difference-maker when he gets the ball in his hands.

“Yeah, I mean you’re right, it is one ball, and you know, it’s week-to-week. I think we have demonstrated that we can get the ball to different guys with all the 100-yard games we’ve had, and last week it was Garrett (Wilson) and Breece (Hall). It’s hard to have more than two guys that you feature, and we knew going into that last week that it was going to be Garrett and Breece. There are other weeks that you say the week that AD (Adonai Mitchell) had a game, it kind of felt like that game was going to go like that for a variety of reasons. It doesn’t always happen like that, sometimes it doesn’t always play out like that, but you have a feeling going into it, and you’re trying to get certain matchups,” Reich said.

“Kenyon is a very explosive player. Mason (Taylor) is playing at high-level. We’re always going to get Garrett the ball. Breece is Breece, he’s like Garrett, they’re going to be number one and number two. But do we want Kenyon making explosive plays? Yeah, and so, we’ll continue to try to find ways to do that. Yeah, love him and the way he plays and how explosive he is, so we’ll continue to try to find ways to get him the ball,” Reich added.