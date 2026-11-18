The New York Jets could be getting some defensive help sooner rather than later.

NFL analyst Will Parkinson broke the news on X that the Jets were activating the 21-day practice window for defensive tackle David Onyemata.

Head coach Aaron Glenn confirmed the news on Wednesday, November 18.

This maneuver by the Jets doesn’t guarantee that Onyemata will see the field in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Jets have three weeks to see Onyemata practice. If they like what they see, they can activate him to the 53-man roster. If they did that, they would have to cut someone to make room for him.

However, if they don’t activate him during that three-week window, Onyemata will be out for the rest of the 2026 regular season.

Onyemata, 34, joined the Jets this offseason on a one-year $10.5 million deal that included $9.65 million guaranteed.

The veteran interior defensive lineman started the first two games of the season for the Jets. However, he was placed on injured reserve after the overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers due to a groin injury.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed that Onyemata underwent “core muscle surgery” in late September. He has missed the last eight games.

A Real Debbie Downer

Onyemata was brought in for two reasons: leadership ability and stopping the run.

The Nigerian-born defender has an inspirational story of overcoming long odds to find his way to the NFL. He entered the league as the No. 120 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Onyemata has appeared in 156 games and has made 117 starts. With those opportunities, he has totaled 401 tackles, 49 tackles for loss, 31 sacks, and 87 quarterback hits.

Last season, he was the 8th-best defensive lineman in football at stopping the run (74.0 run defense grade), per Pro Football Focus.

However, for whatever reason, this season Onyemata had lost his superpower.

By those same metrics, Onyemata ranked No. 102 out of 120 qualifying defensive linemen in stopping the run in 2026.

“In two games, Onyemata played 45 defensive snaps, with no tackles, no sacks and three quarterback pressures,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini wrote.

Coach Glenn revealed that two players wouldn’t practice on Wednesday, November 18: wide receivers Omar Cooper Jr and Isaiah Williams.

“We will see how the week goes when it comes to those guys,” Glenn said.

Also add defensive tackle Harrison Phillips to the will-not-practice list, but that one is because of his maintenance program.

Four players were listed as limited participants: offensive lineman Dylan Parham, pass rusher Joseph Ossai, linebacker Trevin Wallace, and quarterback Geno Smith.

Glenn said Smith will be limited in practice with an “ankle” issue. The veteran passer was also evaluated for a concussion during the Week 10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Glenn was asked if he expects Geno Smith to play on Sunday versus the Chargers.

“We will see how the week goes,” Glenn responded.

If Smith is unable to suit up, the Jets would turn to rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik to make his first start.