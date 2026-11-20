The debate of who should start at quarterback for the New York Jets is over.

On Friday, November 20, the Jets released their final injury report ahead of the contest versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

Geno Smith has no injury designation, which means he will start in Week 11. Smith was limited for the first two days of practice this week with an ankle injury, but he was a full participant on Friday.

There has been an aggressive back-and-forth on social media among Jets fans on what the team should do. Part of the fan base wanted to see Smith out there because he gives the offense the best chance to function. However, there’s another section of the fan base that is ready to see rookie Cade Klubnik.

While Klubnik could dramatically decrease the chances of the Jets winning, some fans are fine with that result because that will aid in the tanking efforts to give the team a higher draft choice.

The benefit for the Jets would be evaluating a young player to see if he is worth keeping around for the foreseeable future.

Glenn Strongly Indicated This Would Be the Result

Smith looked “solid” through the first two days of practice, which head coach Aaron Glenn said was “very encouraging.”

Solid would be a good word to describe Smith’s level of play this season. Here is where he ranks in the NFL in the key passing categories this season (minimum five games played):

13th in passing yards (2,226)

7th in completion percentage (67.1%)

16th in passing touchdowns (12)

13th in passing yards per attempt (7.6)

19th in QBR (53.2)

“The Jets traded a sixth-round pick for Smith and are only paying him $3.3 million on a one-year deal. It wasn’t a great offseason to need a veteran quarterback — and Kirk Cousins wasn’t coming to the Jets — so landing Smith is a move that deserves a positive review. He has been far from perfect and has contributed to the offense’s red-zone issues, but he’s producing. Smith’s stats project out to 3,784 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. For such a small price, this was a win,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic wrote.

Interesting Nuggets Ahead of Jets Chargers

Los Angeles’ defense could present problems for the green and white.

” Quarterback Geno Smith, who says he intends to play despite a gimpy left ankle, needs protection. Even when healthy, he’s not particularly mobile. Now he faces a pass rush that ranks 12th in pressure rate but has only 15 sacks,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini wrote.

Herbert has appeared in nine games this season. In eight of the nine contests, Justin Herbert has thrown at least one interception. The Week 10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens was the first game this season that Herbert didn’t throw a pick.

The stats would say that game was the outlier and the rest of the season is the trend. If that’s the case, this is a game that should provide ample opportunity for this Jets defense to create some turnovers and short fields for the offense.