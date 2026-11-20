The New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts have done trade business before; could they revisit another deal?

The host of The Athletic Football Show, Robert Mays, proposed a trade that would send the Jets’ 2027 first-round pick they acquired from the Dallas Cowboys to the Colts for head coach Shane Steichen.

“I have a suggestion that I’m 55% serious about. I think Shane Steichen is a very good coach. I think that Shane Steichen is in a very tough position right now. I think that asking Shane Steichen, after overseeing whatever this season will have to be because of how much they’ve torn it down to just kind of come back around the next year and then oversee a rebuild while you’re bringing in a new GM doesn’t make sense on a bunch of different levels,” Mays explained.

“If I were the New York Jets, I would trade the Dallas Cowboys first-round pick for Shane Steichen,” Mays said.

What in the name of everything that is holy?

Steichen has a 28-34 overall record. He has been the head coach of the Colts for four seasons. Steichen has been a mediocre head coach, floating around .500 every year.

The Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard on October 19. Colts Owner & CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon released a statement that included this key quote: “I also want to be clear: this decision does not change our goals for the season. We have a lot of football in front of us, and I expect us to compete, improve, and win football games.”

Steichen Is More Likely to Be Fired Than Traded

Since that statement was made, Indy has lost four of their last five games. According to Insider Ralph Vacchiano of NFL on Fox, Steichen is the second most likely head coach to be fired, only behind Aaron Glenn of the Jets.

Why would the Jets trade for a coach who, by all accounts, is going to be handed his pink slip in a few months?

Also, on what planet is Steichen worth a first-round draft pick that is currently No. 13 overall? What has he accomplished? Besides helping Indianapolis implode.

Seemingly every key decision they have made has backfired: signing Daniel Jones to a record-breaking extension, selecting Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick, to name a few.

Why would the Jets be in any rush to collect the Colts’ trash, especially for draft compensation? This may be one of the most ridiculous trade ideas I have ever had the misfortune of coming across.

Social Media Erupts

“…Is he just not going to get fired?” analyst Mookie Alexander responded.

“Counterpoint: The New York Jets could wait for Shane Steichen to be fired and potentially decide to bring him in for an interview,” NYJ Matt posted.

“Who do people think Steichen is??? I wouldn’t hire him as a HC even without giving up a 1st,” analyst Billy M said.

“Shane Steichen is going to be fired. He’s not even the best play caller in his division. He’s 3-15 in his last 18 games. This is exactly the kind of thought process keeps bad teams bad,” analyst Anthony Russo replied.