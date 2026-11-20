The New York Jets face certain elimination in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

No, not for the playoffs, but for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. This is the tank bowl, or toilet bowl, between the 2-8 Jets and the 1-8 Chargers on Sunday, November 22.

The green and white currently hold a 6% chance of landing the top pick. However, a win over Los Angeles could be devastating.

“A Jets loss would bump their odds of getting the No. 1 pick to 10 percent, while a win would almost certainly knock them out of that race. Meanwhile, a Chargers loss would put them firmly back in contention for the top pick, at 23 percent, whereas a win would leave them at just 7 percent. That’s the biggest result this week for draft purposes,” Austin Mock of The Athletic wrote.

Mock noted that Jets starting quarterback Geno Smith’s health status could wildly impact the result of this game.

“That Chargers-Jets matchup is a huge one between teams projected to pick in the top 5, and it doesn’t come without some drama. Jets quarterback Geno Smith’s status for the game is up in the air, which could swing things drastically,” Mock added.

One Ball Has Already Bounced the Jets’ Way

To start off Week 11, the Houston Texans hosted the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football.

Houston pummeled the Colts, winning that contest 26-3. The Texans have kept their faint playoff hopes alive while simultaneously keeping Indy in the running for the top pick.

Of course, that 2027 first-round draft selection belongs to the Jets via the Sauce Gardner blockbuster trade from last year.

The Colts losing that game on Thursday, November 19, actually had no impact on the current Tankathon draft order. Indy was set to pick No. 6 overall, and that remained the case after the game. However, an upset win over Houston would have been devastating. That would have sent their selection outside the top 10 of the draft.

According to ESPN’s 2027 NFL Draft projection models, the Colts only have a 1% chance of landing the top overall pick. While the Jets’ odds from their own draft choice have a 6% chance of getting to the No. 1 overall pick.

Former Jets Player Gets Called Out

The other blockbuster trade the Jets executed last year was flipping former All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys.

Since the Cowboys struck that deal, they have an 8-10 record. Not ideal. Credit Williams; he has maintained individual success even when the team hasn’t.

Since being moved to the Cowboys, he has racked up 7.5 sacks, 19 quarterback hits, 18 tackles for loss, an interception, two pass deflections, and 67 total tackles.

At his press conference this week, Williams gave the same answer 12 times in a row to the media: “I’m gonna keep that to myself.”

He was heavily criticized on social media for his actions, but perhaps none more so than Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post.

“Same tired, immature act we lived thru during his time with the Jets … grow up … and play better,” Cannizzaro posted on X.