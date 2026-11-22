The New York Jets are in the middle of another terrible season at 2-8 through the first 10 games. There is a strong possibility that it could get worse as the losses continue to pile up.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini warned that it could cause star wide receiver Garrett Wilson to demand a trade.

“Embattled coach Aaron Glenn needs a few wins desperately. The locker room needs wins, too. A two- or three-win season might be just enough to push Garrett Wilson over the edge; the star receiver already has stated that he prioritizes winning over all else,” Cimini described.

“There are benefits to winning some games. If the Jets go 2-15, Garrett Wilson could say at the end of the year, ‘I’m out of here, guys. This is a lost cause.’ So there is some benefit to winning football games. It may not benefit Aaron Glenn, may not save his job, but I think it’s good for the morale of the team, and I think there is always positives to winning,” Cimini explained on the “Jets Collective” podcast this week.

Careful What You Wish For

The Jets’ playoff hopes are on life support at 2-8. They haven’t been mathematically eliminated yet, but that feels like a game of when, not if.

With that path not being very realistic, a large section of Jets fans would prefer their team lose to increase their position in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Over the next two weeks, the Jets will hit the road to play the Los Angeles Chargers and the Miami Dolphins, respectively.

If the NFL Draft started today, the Chargers would hold the No. 2 overall pick and the Dolphins would hold the No. 3 overall pick, per Tankathon. So if the Jets lost to both of those teams, they would be leapfrogged in the draft order, which would be good news, but according to Cimini, that could have dire consequences.

“If the Jets (2-8) beat the Chargers this Sunday at SoFi Stadium, their chances of landing the top pick would drop from 6% to 1%, according to ESPN Analytics. Their chances would jump to 8% with what would be their sixth straight loss,” Cimini shared.

Beauty Is in the Eye of the Beholder

Cimini said he might feel slightly differently about his anti-tanking take if there was a clear-cut blue-chip prospect in this class like a Peyton Manning or an Andrew Luck, etc.

However, he doesn’t feel like this draft has that kind of player at the quarterback position. So why be in a rush to get the top pick when the consolation prize wherever you end up picking might just be as good?

ESPN New York’s Jake Asman recently lamented that the Jets haven’t held the No. 1 overall pick amid all of their losing:

“The craziest part about the Jets having the longest playoff drought in North American sports is that they haven’t picked No. 1 overall ONCE during this entire stretch of ineptitude. They’ve picked No. 2 twice. They’ve picked No. 3. They’ve picked No. 4. But somehow, despite being THIS bad for THIS long, they’ve never had the No. 1 pick. It’s actually insane,” Asman posted on X.

Cimini explained why landing the top overall pick doesn’t have the benefits that some think it does.

“Since 2000, only four No. 1 picks have led their draft team to a Super Bowl — Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, Cam Newton and Eli Manning, the only one to win it all. (Technically, Manning wasn’t picked by the Giants, but he was acquired in a draft-day trade.),” Cimini wrote.