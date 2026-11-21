ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter said a bidding war is expected for the No. 1 overall pick, and the New York Jets should be prominently involved.

“There is going to be an auction, I believe, for the No. 1 pick for the right to draft Drew Mestemaker,” the ESPN NFL Insider said on the “Adam Schefter Podcast.” “Dolphins, Jets, Cardinals, Browns, whoever. Someone’s going to want to trade up with the Titans or the Chargers.”

Tennessee currently holds the top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

“Tennessee, I believe, even at the 1-hole, would stick with Cam Ward,” Schefter said on the podcast via ESPN. “I think that there’s enough belief and conviction within that organization that they feel like right now — and there’s still eight games to go for the Titans this season — they feel like they have a quarterback here. Cam Ward’s had three head coaches and three coordinators in under two years. They want to give him some consistency.”

There Is a Clear-Cut QB1

For a bidding war to ensue, there has to be a clear-cut top QB prospect.

Longtime NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah said on “The Rich Eisen Show” that Mestemaker is the top guy.

“I think the quarterbacks are starting to crystallize a little bit for me in terms of the tiers and the company they’re keeping. I would have Mestemaker in his own tier. Then I would have [CJ] Carr and [Darian] Mensah in that next tier, and I have the same grade on both of them. We will watch it throughout the year. I’ve watched that tape to the day of both of them and their matchup against each other, and I thought they both did good things,” Jeremiah told Rich Eisen.

“[Trinidad] Chambliss has taken on a little bit of water. He hasn’t played as well over the last three or four games. He is in that next tier, and then it’s the wildcard tier for me, which is [Brendan] Sorsby, Arch [Manning] what does he do- and [LaNorris] Sellers as the just ridiculous athlete who is starting to come along a little bit. Those are kind of the distinct tiers for me, and we will kind of sort those out as we go,” Jeremiah added.

Jets Are Armed for Battle

If the green and white doesn’t organically land the top pick in the draft, they have the resources to do what is necessary to get there.

The Jets have three first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft. No other team can match that capital in April’s draft.

Now the only reason for the Jets to potentially move up is if there is a quarterback they are in love with. If that player doesn’t exist, then it would behoove the Jets to stick and pick. Let the draft fall to them.

There are still seven games left in the 2026 regular season for the green and white. So keep a bookmark on Tankathon to monitor where all of the Jets’ first-round picks end up.