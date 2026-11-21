The New York Jets are turning to Sterling Shepard against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“The Jets are elevating WR Sterling Shepard from the practice squad, per source,” The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt reported on X on November 21.

Shepard, 33, is a former second-round pick, taken 40th overall by the New York Giants in the 2016 draft. Shepard’s NFL journey has included stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and, briefly, the Houston Texans.

He has 444 receptions for 4,803 yards and 25 touchdowns in his career.

Jets Make Final Move on Sterling Shepard With WR Room Banged Up

Shepard has appeared in two games for the Jets this season, tallying one reception for 3 yards on two targets. His latest opportunity comes amid the news that rookie first-round pick and fellow receiver Omar Cooper is out due to a ankle and hip injuries.

Another receiver, Isaiah Williams, is also out, as he deals with a ribs issue.

This also means that Shepard is out of elevations with the Jets. If they want him active for another game, they must sign him to the 53-man roster.

Otherwise, the Jets would have to find another option if need be. That can be tricky at this stage of the season, a lost one at that. Shepard is a veteran with experience in multiple offensive systems, which further strengthens his case for a roster spot.

That is, if a spot opens up.

It remains to be seen how long Cooper is out this time after he missed a chunk of time at the start of the season due to an ankle injury.

The Jets have navigated injury issues all season, including with starters Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell, while backup Arian Smith is already out for the season and on IR. For the Jets, injuries only add to the insult of their 2-8 (so far) season.