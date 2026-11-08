Aaron Glenn Assigns Blame After Jets Loss to Chiefs

The New York Jets lost their fourth game in a row on Sunday, November 8. After the latest 35 to 12 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Aaron Glenn explained who deserved blame.

“When it comes to the game, it seems like it was a tale of two halves. I thought the first half everything as far as our keys to victory I thought we were on point. In the second half, we didn’t play up to par, and I know offensively we didn’t have as many possessions as we needed to against a team like this. Defensively, we didn’t hold up well against the run in the second half, and [Kenneth] Walker started going, and that’s what we couldn’t let happen,” Glenn said.

Same Problems Continue to Haunt the Jets

The green and white have lost seven of their last eight games. Each loss feels so eerily similar.

The Jets are undisciplined, finishing with nine penalties for 57 yards. When they have that many penalties, it’s bad, and it’s even worse when they come in critical situations.

The Jets are the worst red zone offense in the league. Head coach Aaron Glenn said they knew heading into this game that they couldn’t settle for field goals, yet that is exactly what they did.

Four scoring opportunities, and those were four field goals. The Jets forced a turnover that only resulted in a field goal. Kansas City forced turnovers and cashed them in for touchdowns.

When a team suffers the same issues on a week-to-week basis, that’s coaching.

Glenn was asked for answers at his media availability, and he just keeps repeating all the same phrases:

“We have to go back to work … Just go back to work … I gotta think long and hard about it … A lot of thinking to do … We will figure that out … That’s what I’ve got to think long and hard about … That’s tough.”

Chiefs Presented Plenty of Problems for the Green and White

Kansas City finished 6-of-11 on third down while the Jets finished 2-for-12 in that same category.

Patrick Mahomes went 23-of-31 for 242 passing yards with two passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. Walker toted the rock 18 times for 102 rushing yards and a score on the ground. He averaged 5.7 yards per carry. Through the air, he was targeted four times, catching all four balls for 41 receiving yards, and he scored two touchdowns.

Kansas City had 65 plays on offense, and the Jets had 62 plays on offense. The Chiefs averaged 6.0 yards per play, and the Jets only averaged 3.7 yards per play.

This was the second game this season that the Jets lost by multiple scores. Seemingly, the team rolled over in the second half.

Far too often, this team seems satisfied with moral victories. Hey, we competed really hard; hey, we were in this game, and that just plainly isn’t good enough.

Glenn keeps pointing to how close he believes the team is to getting over the hump, but in a results-oriented business, his words are falling on deaf ears as the losses continue to pile up.