The New York Jets got back into the win column last Sunday with a 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

New York snapped a five-game losing streak and improved to 3-8 with another winnable game coming up this weekend. The Jets will host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a team that sits at 1-9 but earned its only win against New York earlier this season.

Jets Make Garrett Wilson Announcement

On Wednesday, the Jets took to social media to share some historic news about star wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who climbed the franchise’s all-time receptions list.

New York revealed that Wilson passed former running back Curtis Martin for seventh place on the franchise’s receptions list. Wilson now has 368 career catches as a Jet, a milestone that shows just how productive he’s been since entering the league.

Via the Jets: “Garrett Wilson surpassed Curtis Martin Sunday for the 7th-most receptions in franchise history (368).”

Garrett Wilson surpassed Curtis Martin Sunday for the 7th-most receptions in franchise history (368) https://t.co/DoM0w3kbvY — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 25, 2026

Wilson’s 2026 Season With Jets

Wilson hauled in just three receptions for 39 yards on Sunday and has endured an up-and-down 2026 campaign with the Jets. His frustration with the team’s inconsistency has also started to show.

Still, when Wilson gets going, he’s unquestionably one of the best WRs in the game. Through 10 games this season, he has recorded 53 receptions for 672 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 12.7 yards per catch and 67.2 yards per game.

Looking at the Jets

New York finds itself in a very interesting spot at 3-8 overall.

While the Jets likely won’t make the playoffs, they need to figure out where their priorities lie. If the season ended today, they would hold two top-five picks in the 2027 NFL Draft: their own first-rounder and the Indianapolis Colts’ selection.

Those two picks could prove massive for the future of the franchise, especially with the possibility of using one to find their next franchise quarterback.

At the same time, this is still a young team, and most of its eight losses have come by one score. The Jets might not be as far away from turning the corner as their record suggests.

Not to mention, head coach Aaron Glenn could very well be coaching for his job over the final seven games.