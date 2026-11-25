Nobody could have predicted what has unfolded between the Pittsburgh Steelers and veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers over the last 16-24 hours.

But here we are. After the Steelers benched him late Tuesday night and ruled him inactive for Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos, Rodgers decided to speak out and share his side of the story.

The former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets QB appeared on the Pat McAfee Show for a 15-to-20-minute interview, where he detailed his issues with first-year Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy, who coached Rodgers in Green Bay for 13 seasons.

From allegedly falling asleep and snoring during team meetings to missing walkthroughs, Rodgers didn’t hold back. He laid it all out, and his comments may have made an already difficult relationship between the two just about impossible to repair.

Check it out:

BREAKING NEWS: @AaronRodgers12 addresses being benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers #PMSLive https://t.co/6rggspWDGX — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 25, 2026

Rodgers’ Tenure With Steelers Comes to an End

Just about an hour after the interview ended, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Steelers are releasing Rodgers, allowing him to go on waivers and if no team claims him by 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, he will officially become a free agent.

Pittsburgh sits at 6-4 and remains firmly in the playoff race, but the team will turn to Mason Rudolph as its starting quarterback Friday and moving forward.

Steelers are releasing Aaron Rodgers, as @gerrydulac reported. https://t.co/kuXsPOyihi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2026

Looking Back at Rodgers’ Time With Jets

Much like his time in Pittsburgh, Rodgers’ tenure with the Jets in 2023 and 2024 came with plenty of controversy. However, after what he said Wednesday, his struggles and setbacks in New York seem relatively minor.

Rodgers’ time in New York got off to a disastrous start when he tore his Achilles in Week 1 of his first game at MetLife Stadium. By his second season, he was still trying to find his rhythm, but it was too late. The Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh and finished the season with interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.

After that season, Rodgers remained open to returning to New York in 2025. However, Aaron Glenn, now in his second season as the Jets’ head coach, showed little interest in reuniting with the veteran quarterback. Rodgers ultimately tested free agency and signed with the Steelers, where he led Pittsburgh to the playoffs last season under Mike Tomlin.

Heading into Year 2 in Pittsburgh, Rodgers seemed poised to build on that success under McCarthy. Instead, everything came crashing down ahead of Week 12 after two straight losses.

So, where does Rodgers go from here? I don’t think anybody knows.