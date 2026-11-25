The New York Jets are getting some much-needed help on the defensive line.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic shared on X that the Jets are activating the 21-day practice window for T’Vondre Sweat.

Head coach Aaron Glenn confirmed the news during his Wednesday, November 25, media availability.

Sweat, 25, is listed at 6-foot-4, 366 pounds. On Halloween, the Jets placed Sweat on injured reserve. He was forced to miss at least four games. This contest against the Miami Dolphins is the first game Sweat is eligible to return to.

Sweat has appeared in seven games and has made six starts this season. With those opportunities, he has totaled 17 tackles and has registered two tackles for loss.

Sweat is a top-25 defender against the run among 132 qualifying interior defensive linemen, per Pro Football Focus.

The Rest of the Jets Injury Report

Glenn listed two players who wouldn’t practice: wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.

“Omar Cooper will be day-to-day [and] we will see how that goes throughout the rest of the week. Phillips just a normal vet day,” Glenn explained.

Four players will be limited participants in practice:

Wide receiver Isaiah Williams

Nose tackle T’Vondre Sweat

Pass rusher Joseph Ossai

Offensive lineman Dylan Parham

Jets defensive tackle David Onyemata had his 21-day practice window opened last week. The Jets have two weeks left to decide if they will activate him to the 53-man roster.

Hearty Congratulations

Former Jets wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery was named the wide receivers coach for NC State.

“Words cannot adequately express the joy my family and I feel because of this tremendous opportunity,” Cotchery shared in a press release. “NC State poured into me in ways that have helped shaped my life for the better. It is my distinct pleasure to return and serve at a place that has given so much to me. I am grateful for this opportunity to work under the leadership and vision of Coach Rivers and I look forward to investing in our young men and relentlessly pursuing victory! Go Pack!”

Cotchery, 44, spent 12 years in the NFL. He spent the first seven of those with the green and white.

During his career, Cotchery appeared in 175 games and made 89 starts. With those opportunities, he was targeted 854 times, catching 524 receptions for 6,623 receiving yards and scoring 34 touchdowns.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have Jerricho back home with the Pack,” head coach Philip Rivers said in a press release. “We came to NC State together as teammates, built a friendship that’s lasted more than 25 years, and shared some incredible memories wearing the red and white. I know firsthand the kind of teammate, competitor, and man he is. He’s a true professional who played this game at the highest level, and more importantly, he’s a great person who genuinely cares about developing young men. He understands what it means to wear the Wolfpack jersey, and I know he’ll bring that same passion, toughness, and commitment to excellence to our wide receivers room.”