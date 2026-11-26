This is the first revenge game opportunity of the season for the New York Jets. A chance for redemption against an opponent the Jets have already played, the Miami Dolphins.

It sounds like head coach Aaron Glenn is taking this one personally. During his opening statement to the media, Glenn went out of his way to deliver a message.

“Other than that, when it comes to this game, the one thing that sticks out in my mind is this team came down in our building and they punched us in the mouth in the first quarter, and it wasn’t good. I still feel the effects of that. In the second half though, our guys came out and they played their (expletive) off and we look forward to going down there, starting this game off on the right foot and our guys will be ready to play,” Glenn responded.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini, after the press conference, said, “It’s unusual for Glenn to take this approach. He usually stays in the present and refrains from using the past for motivation. But he’s not wrong; the Jets did get punched in the mouth by the then-winless Dolphins.”

Felt Like the Beginning of the End

Glenn didn’t use this word, but he might as well have: embarrassing.

On Sunday, October 25, it felt like a do-or-die game for Glenn. The Jets were hosting, at the time, a winless Dolphins team that had never held a lead to that point in any game this season. There were no excuses for Glenn, who entered that game 2-4; you had to win.

Not only did he not win, but the Dolphins, who, to reiterate, had not held a lead all season, got the ball first and immediately took it 76 yards in seven plays to take a 7-0 lead over the Jets. It was a sign of things to come. The Jets lost 28-25, and the season felt lost.

I host a daily Jets video talk show on YouTube called “Boy Green Daily.” The majority of Jets fans who either call into my show or leave comments told me that was the final nail in the coffin for Glenn. Anyone who still held out hope that he could turn this ship around abandoned ship after that loss.

For what it’s worth, Cimini believes there is still a path for Glenn to save his job.

“If the Jets split their last 6 games, 3-3, & finish with 6 wins, I’m sorry, Jake [Asman], I think there’d probably be a pretty good chance that [Aaron Glenn] would be coming back with a 6-11 record,” Cimini revealed on the “Jets Collective” podcast.

Jets Are Battling Against History

The Jets haven’t beaten the Dolphins in Miami since December 28, 2014. That was 12 years ago. The Jets have lost 10 in a row in Miami when playing the Dolphins.

Interestingly, Geno Smith was the Jets’ quarterback in that game, and Rex Ryan was his head coach. It was an amazing performance by Smith, one of the best of his career.

The former West Virginia product had the perfect cast. He completed 20-of-25 passes for 358 passing yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Smith had a perfect 158.3 quarterback rating.

Smith was asked about that performance during his media availability this week.

“That was so long ago man. So long ago. It was a good day that day and we have to focus on this game and take it one step at a time,” Smith responded.