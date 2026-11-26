It’s Thanksgiving, and the New York Jets’ season is pretty much over. Sure, at 3-8, they’re not mathematically eliminated quite yet, but they have a better chance of finishing with the No. 1 overall pick than making the AFC Wildcard at this rate.

Most fans likely have their minds set on the 2027 NFL Draft, where the Jets have three first-round picks, or free agency, when they’ll be flush with cap space.

But arguably the most exciting thing for a lot of Jets fans will be the search for a new head coach if Aaron Glenn gets fired, and one long-time team insider seems to think New York will have a chance at landing a coach with Super Bowl-winning pedigree, Mike Tomlin.

Jets Would Have a Chance at Mike Tomlin

SNY’s Connor Hughes, who is one of the most plugged-in reporters on the New York Jets beat, seems to think the team would have a shot at hiring Tomlin if he wanted to throw his hat in the ring in the upcoming hiring cycle.

“I think there might be something there with Tomlin where it’s the opportunity to come to New York, where (John) Harbaugh’s on the other side. Like they have a very good relationship, a competitive, like a very competitive, fiery relationship in a constructive way. I think he would actually be enticed by that,” Hughes said, about Tomlin potentially coming to New York.

“If Woody (Johnson) gave him complete and full control, which I mean, he basically gave Aaron Glenn, so I have no idea why you wouldn’t give it to Tomlin, I could absolutely see a world where Woody’s willing to invest in Tomlin the way that he would have to, in order to convince him to leave that broadcasting gig.”

“I think that if Tomlin wants to coach again, the Jets will get a seat at the table to discuss it with him.”

For a team like the Jets, which has been looking for someone who can lift them out of the funk they’ve been in for nearly two decades, Tomlin may be their best bet.

In 19 seasons with the Steelers, the Super Bowl champion head coach never had a losing season and accumulated a record of 193-114, one of the best in NFL history.

If the Jets even thought they had a chance at him, they should stop at nothing to hire him.

Jets Should Hand Over Full Control to Mike Tomlin

It’s funny that Hughes brings up John Harbaugh when discussing Tomlin coming to the New York Jets, as Gang Green could try and pull out all the stops that the New York Giants did when hiring their head coach.

Big Blue had their own general manager in place when hiring Harbaugh, Joe Schoen, similar to how Darren Mougey would likely remain with the Jets in the event that Glenn is fired.

Would Mougey be willing to cede power to Tomlin in the event of the former Steelers head coach coming to New York? The answer should be yes, and if not, Tomlin could always find his own guy to lead the personnel department while he handles things on the field.

The Jets would be silly not to pull all out all the stops in the event that Tomlin becomes available.