The New York Jets don’t have a franchise quarterback. One way to solve that equation is to trade up in the 2027 NFL Draft.

In Nick Baumgardner’s latest mock draft for The Athletic, he predicted that the Jets would do exactly that.

New York Jets receive: a 2027 first-round pick (No. 1 overall)

Tennessee Titans receive: a 2027 first-round pick (No. 4 overall), a 2027 first-round pick (No. 6 overall), a 2027 third-round pick, and a 2028 mid-to-late-round pick

In this scenario, the Jets would be moving up to the top pick to select Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker.

“As we’ve established, no team has more NFL Draft flexibility than the Jets. They could execute this type of trade and still have another first-rounder this year (currently projected at No. 15, from the Dallas Cowboys). General manager Darren Moughey has done a fine job working through the demolition phase of New York’s rebuild,” Baumgardner explained.

“Mestemaker, a big-armed, big-framed gunslinger with youth and confidence, could usher in the next step. He’s a third-year college player, so he can put off the draft if he wants. But he’s also pretty firmly QB1 in this class right now, so a return to school might mean turning down No. 1-pick money,” Baumgardner wrote.

Jets Have the Ammo in the Right Scenario

If the right team holds the No. 1 overall pick, the Jets have a clear path to the quarterback of their dreams.

Some fans were bummed out this weekend when the Jets beat the Los Angeles Chargers. Yes, you read that statement right. Because it affected the team’s position in the 2027 NFL Draft order.

The good news is the Chargers are one of a few teams that shouldn’t be looking for a new quarterback. Which means they’re likely to be in the business of trading down. That would be good news for the Jets.

However, not every team will be interested in striking a deal regardless of the package the Jets would offer.

One team in particular that comes to mind is the Miami Dolphins. They will be looking for a quarterback and they’re in the same division as the Jets so they’re less likely from that standpoint to help out a rival.

That adds some intrigue to the Week 12 matchup between the Jets and Dolphins. A potential Miami win over the Jets would screw up their own draft positioning.

What If…

I imagine this won’t be the last time we cover a mock trade-up scenario for the Jets in the 2027 NFL Draft.

It makes sense. Jets need a quarterback. There appears to be a consensus top guy available. Bing, boom, bam.

However, what if there isn’t a blue-chip QB prospect in this class? Would the Jets even need to trade up?

Longtime coach and current ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan explained why he totally disagrees with the tanking chatter with the Jets.

Ryan called the tanking talk a “ridiculous thing” during an appearance on ESPN New York. He admitted that maybe he would feel differently if there were “a Peyton Manning” in this class, but he doesn’t feel like there is.

If Ryan is right, then there is no need for the Jets to trade up. Just stick to your picks and let the draft come to you. There should be several talented quarterbacks in this draft for the Jets to choose from.