The New York Jets finally got back in the win column on Sunday, defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 to snap a five-game losing streak and improve to 3-8 on the season.

Now, heading into the holiday week, the Jets will turn their attention to another winnable matchup against the 1-9 Miami Dolphins. However, Miami’s only win this season came against New York earlier in the year.

Jets Suddenly Release 2 Players After Chargers Win

Following Sunday’s victory, the Jets reportedly made a couple of roster moves along the defensive line.

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, New York is waiving defensive tackle Payton Page, who could return to the practice squad if he clears waivers. The team is also releasing defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk from its practice squad.

“The Jets are waiving DT Payton Page, per source,” Costello reported on X. “He could return to the practice squad if he clears waivers. They are also releasing DT Isaiahh Loudermilk from the p squad.”

The Jets are waiving DT Payton Page, per source. He could return to the practice squad if he clears waivers. They are also releasing DT Isaiahh Loudermilk from the p squad. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) November 24, 2026

These moves likely clear the way for David Onyemata to return to the 53-man roster this week after the Jets designated him to return from injured reserve and opened his 21-day practice window.

New York also welcomed starting nose tackle Harrison Phillips back to the lineup in Week 11 against the Chargers. With the defensive line getting healthier, the Jets had to make a few corresponding roster moves.

Looking at the Jets

New York finds itself in an unusual position, and how the rest of this season unfolds could play a major role in determining the team’s direction moving forward.

The Jets currently hold two potential top-five picks in next year’s draft. They have their own first-round pick and also own the rights to the Indianapolis Colts’ selection. With both picks currently in the top five, keeping them in that range could become a priority.

At the same time, head coach Aaron Glenn could use a late-season winning streak to strengthen his case to remain in New York. His job security remains uncertain as he’s in the back half of his second season with the organization.

Glenn went 3-14 in his first year, and unless the Jets put together a remarkable run to close out this season, he could face an uphill battle to keep his job.