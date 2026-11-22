Football fans received some sad news this weekend when ESPN revealed that legendary player and analyst Tom Jackson has died at age 75.

The news became public on Sunday morning, prompting several of Jackson’s former ESPN colleagues, including Chris Berman and Adam Schefter, to share their reactions.

“We’ve lost one of the best human beings to ever walk the planet.” Chris Berman announces the death of his longtime broadcast partner and best friend, Tom Jackson. What an iconic duo for all those years. Thank you, TJ ❤️ https://t.co/0eogqMa73r — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 22, 2026

Jackson worked full-time at the network for 29 years and became famous for his roles on NFL Primetime and Sunday NFL Countdown alongside Berman.

He also worked side by side with Keyshawn Johnson for nearly a decade after Johnson joined ESPN following his retirement from the NFL in 2007.

Johnson Pays Tribute to Jackson

After Berman and Schefter spoke on Sunday NFL Countdown, Johnson, who no longer works for ESPN, also paid an emotional tribute to his former colleague.

“When I first got the news on Friday… I’m still kind of… I’m lost for words,” Johnson said, while getting choked up. “The things that learned when I walked into that building at ESPN in Bristol and the first time I got on air and I just learned so much from him. We were just real close.

“It was one of those deals where it wasn’t a football team, but it was a close knit locker room. We did so much on camera, but we also did a lot after… I just communicated with him via text. We were talking via text. Just to know that I won’t be able to do that anymore just it hurts. It really was an insipriatuon in my career like no other.

“It just sucks. Just so many great conversations… and talk about more than just football. Even to this day, prior to this passing we were doing some of those same things on different sides of the coast. It just really hurts.”

“It hurts because [Tom Jackson] really was an inspiration in my career like no other.” Keyshawn Johnson talked about how much the late Tom Jackson meant to him. https://t.co/2FGzuZTE5b — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 22, 2026

It was a staple for fans to get up on Sundays and watch Berman and the boys, a group that also included the great Mike Ditka, who recently passed away, and Cris Carter. They formed one of the best five-man crews in the business.

Jackson’s Illustrious NFL Career

While Jackson became known for his career as an analyst, he also had quite the playing career.

He spent all 14 seasons of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos from 1973 to 1986. Jackson retired at age 35 after making three Pro Bowls across 191 career games. He also recorded 40.0 sacks and 20 interceptions.