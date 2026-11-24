New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith is having a remarkable individual season.

“Geno Smith is quietly putting together one of the most efficient QB seasons in Jets history. Among all Jets QBs to start the team’s first 11 games since 1970, here is where Geno’s 2026 season ranks: Fewest INTs (3), 1st in passer rating (102.7), 1st in TD/INT ratio (5.0), [and] 2nd in comp% (68.1%),” Justin Fried of The Jet Press posted.

On Monday, November 23, head coach Aaron Glenn was asked how underappreciated he thinks Smith’s performance has gone this year.

“Again, he’ll be the first to tell you that we wish the results were a lot better. Any type of stats that he’s accumulated, or that any of our guys have accumulated up to this point, I think it’s real warranted that he’s done a really good job for us. I would say this, I’m sure that he would stand up here and he would tell you the same thing, is that we’re really trying to focus on trying to accumulate these wins from here on out. For him to just continue to play at the level that he’s been playing at and even actually trying to play better. I think he would tell you that he can play better,” Glenn said.

“He’s always been a guy that’s had a pretty good completion rate. I think if you look over his career, he’s done a really good job of that. So, he’s able to get the ball out to certain guys and he did that this game. I think there were a number of guys that had catches in this game and I’m glad he’s with us. I really am. I’ve said this from the very beginning: I don’t think that he came into this season trying to prove anything to anybody, I think he just wanted to prove to himself that he could be one of the top quarterbacks in this league, and I think he’s still trying to do that,” Glenn explained.

Night and Day From 2025

Smith is having a spectacular statistical season no matter how you slice it, but it looks even more impressive when you consider last year’s QB performance for the Jets.

The Jets averaged 140.3 passing yards per game in 2025, which ranked dead last in the NFL, per ESPN.

For context, Smith has started 11 games so far this season for the green and white. He has finished with more than 140 passing yards in 10 of the 11 games this year. He didn’t surpass that passing average in only one game: when they played the Chicago Bears and, uniquely, had just 32 offensive plays.

Smith is completing 68.1% of his passes, has thrown for 2,402 passing yards, and has a 15 touchdown to three interception ratio.

Staying Together in 2027?

Smith is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Could an extended stay be on the horizon?

“The Jets don’t have a veteran quarterback under contract for 2027, and they will need a bridge to help with the transition to the quarterback they presumably will draft in the spring. Smith, 36, can be that guy. He won’t come cheaply. You can bet he will seek more than the $19.5 million he’s making this season from the Jets and Raiders, who are paying $16.2 million of his salary, but it might be a worthwhile investment for the Jets,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini wrote.

There was plenty of debate after Smith’s lackluster season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Who was responsible? Did Smith fall off a cliff? Or were the Raiders a dysfunctional situation that no one would have succeeded in?

It seems like we have our answer.